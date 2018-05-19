Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price drops in India, now available at Rs 29,999

Xiaomi has dropped the price of the Mi Mix 2 in the Indian market. Xiaomi has dropped the price of the Mi Mix 2 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi has dropped the price of the Mi Mix 2 in the Indian market. The company is offering a discount of Rs 3,000 on the high-end smartphone. Until now, the Mi Mix 2 was selling for Rs 32,999. This is the permanent price cut on the Mi Mix 2 and is applicable on Mi.com, Mi Home stores and official retail partners including Flipkart. The announcement was made on its official Mi forums.

Notably, this is the second time the Chinese company has dropped the price of the Mi Mix 2 in India. The price of the flagship smartphones was first slashed by Rs 3000 in January this year, from Rs 35,999 to Rs 32,999. The price cut comes at a time when both OnePlus and Honor have launched their flagship smartphones — OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 — in the country. OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top-end version. Meanwhile, Honor 10 costs Rs 32,999 in the market.

Xiaomi Mi 2 gets price cut in India: Specifications, features

The Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch LCD IPS display with a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device packs a 3400 mAh battery and runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. There’s a 12MP rear camera with 4-axis optical image stabilization, along with a 5MP front shooter. There’s no headphone jack, unfortunately. The Mi Mix 2 was launched in India in October.

