Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 launch set for today: Live stream, expectations, and more

It’s finally happening. Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi Mix 2 and Mi Note 3 smartphones at a special media event in Beijing. The event starts at 2 pm China Standard Time, (CST) which translates to around 11:30 am India Standard Time (IST). The event will be live streamed on the company’s global site as well as on Facebook. Xiaomi is holding a special product event one day before Apple holds its big annual showcase event in Cupertino, where it is likely to launch the iPhone X.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is perhaps the most anticipated smartphone of 2017. Last year, the company surprised everyone when it launched the Mi Mix with a bezel-less display. The original Mi Mix had a 6.4-inch screen and a screen to body ratio of 91.3 per cent. The Mi Mix 2 meanwhile will have a smaller 6.2-inch panel and a screen to body ratio of 93 per cent. Like the previous one, the second-generation Mi Mix will be designed by French Designer Philippe Starck. The designer recently shared a concept video on its Facebook page, giving us a closer look at the upcoming bezel-less smartphone.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 19MP camera on the back, 3D facial recognition feature, and a 4500mAh battery inside. No doubt, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be feature the top-of-the-line specifications. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be pitted against the likes of the alleged Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Essential Phone, and LG V30.

Xiaomi Mi Note 3

The Chinese company is also anticipated to launch its Mi Note 3 along with the Mi Mix 2 later in Beijing. The device has been teased by Xiaomi’s co-founder Lin Bin on a social media platform, which itself is a proof of the existence of the Mi Note 3. The phone is said to be a bigger version of the Mi 6, which made its debut earlier this year.

The Mi Note 3 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Quad HD AMOLED panel. The high-end, premium smartphone is said to come in two variants; one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Mi Note 3 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and will run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 over the top. The device will be backed by a 4070mAh battery. We’ll likely to hear more about the price of the Mi Note 3 at the launch event later today.

