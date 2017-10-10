Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched: Price in India, Specifications, and official sale date

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched in India: Price is Rs 35,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart from October 17.. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched in India: Price is Rs 35,999 and it will go on sale on Flipkart from October 17..

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body has officially been launched in the India market at a price of Rs 35,999. Mi Mix 2 is a Flipkart exclusive smartphone and will go on sale from October 17 on the day of Dhanteras and Mi.com, which is the company’s own website. However, the October 17 sale is a preview one and users will have to pre-register for the same.

From the 1st week of November, Mi Mix 2 will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and Xiaomi’s offline partners. Mi Mix 2 will come in only one variant in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB on board storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Design Display

Mi Mix was a concept phone the company launched in 2016 with a full ceramic body, bezel-less display. The display had a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Xiaomi has removed a traditional speaker, proximity sensor, and shifted the front camera to the button. With Mi Mix 2, there are some changes, though overall this is a continuation of that bezel-less display design.

Mi Mix 2 has a smaller 5.99-inch display compared to the original Mi Mix phone which had a bigger 6.44-inch display. Mi Mix 2 has a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution on the LCD IPS display. Mi Mix 2 has an 18:9 aspect ratio, like other full vision displays. Mi Mix 2 has the front camera at the bottom and there’s no headphone jack on this device. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will come with a back cover provided inside the box, along with a converter for the USB-C port to allow users to continue using their headphones with 3.5 mm jack.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Specifications, Software

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core one along with Adreno 540 GPU. RAM is 6GB, on board storage is 128GB with a dual-SIM slot and support for a microSD for expandable storage. The camera on the back is 12MP with 4-axis optical image stabilization. The front camera is 5MP. Xiaomi has placed the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone under the camera.

Mi Mix 2 sports a glossy ceramic back.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a 3400 mAh battery on board and support for a maximum number of network bands, 43 in total. Mi Mix 2 can be used globally in other markets and should not face network issues. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top. This is the global ROM variant from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Price in India, Sale date

Mi Mix 2 will go on sale in India from and this will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com. The price in India of the Mi Mix 2 is Rs 35,999 which puts it in competition with phones like OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro, Nokia 8, Moto Z2 Play and others. Xiaomi will also launch Mi noise-cancelling headphones with Type-C USB at Rs 2,999 and can be used with the Mi Mix 2.

