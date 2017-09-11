Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched: Top specifications, price, and everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is the latest flagship from the Chinese company, featuring a bezel-less display and a Snapdragon 835 processor. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is the latest flagship from the Chinese company, featuring a bezel-less display and a Snapdragon 835 processor.

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2 with ‘custom rounded corners’ at a special product event in Beijing. The Mi Mix 2 is a flagship smartphone from the Chinese company as it tries to take way users from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the alleged Apple iPhone X.

Xiaomi’s second-generation Mi Mix sports thin bezels, and the device is made out of metal. The company says a special edition of the Mi Mix 2 will be made available in the market as well. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Mi Mix 2 is its 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) and the aspect ratio of 18:9. Xiaomi claims the Mi Mix 2 has a 12 per cent reduced bottom bezel and the front glass is curved on all sides.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. The Mi Mix 2 comes in two variants; 6GB and 8GB RAM. The model with 6GB RAM will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. Then there is the 8GB RAM model that will ship with 128GB storage. The special edition model has a ceramic body, and will be sold in limited quantities.

As speculated before, the Mi Mix 2 ships with a single camera sensor on the back. There’s a 12MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. The front side of the phone has a 5MP selfie camera. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with the company’s MIUI 9 over the top. The device doesn’t support a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi Mix 2 is backed by a 3400mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

The standard Mi Mix 2 will be available in a black colour option, while the 8GB model comes in either black or white. The 6GB RAM +64GB Mi Mix 2 will cost RMB 3,299 (or approx Rs 32,335), the 6GB RAM +128GB model costs RMB 3,599 (or approx Rs 35,275), and the 6GB RAM + 256GB variant costs RMB 3999 (or approx Rs 39,196). The 8GB + 128GB model will set you back by RMB 4,699 (or approx Rs 46,057).

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Mix 2 one day ahead of Apple’s annual product launch event in Cupertino, California. The latter company plans to launch three iPhone models, notably the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

