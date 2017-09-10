Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launch set for today: Live stream, release date, and everything you need to know

Mi Mix 2 will be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer who previously worked on the original Mi Mix. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix for representation) Mi Mix 2 will be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer who previously worked on the original Mi Mix. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Mix for representation)

Xiaomi, which has been dubbed “China’s Apple”, has sent out invites for a special event on September 11 in Beijing. What Xiaomi exactly planning to launch at the event is still unclear, but we definitely expect to see the Mi Mix 2 for the first time. The company is gearing up to launch the Mi Mix 2 one day before the iPhone 8 announcement – a premium, flagship smartphone that’s anticipated to come with an edge-to-edge display.

We’ll likely to hear the impending announcement related to the Mi Note 3 and there may be a few extra devices including a new model of the Mi Notebook. Here is everything Xiaomi is rumoured to be announcing on September 11 in Beijing.

What time does it start?

The launch event starts at 2pm China Standard Time (CST). That translates into 11:30 am India Standard Time (IST) on September 11. Xiaomi took to Weibo to announce the venue of the launch event. According to the company the venue is University of Technology Gymnasium in Beijing.

Xiaomi will be streaming the live event, right?

Xiaomi will be live streaming the entire event. Head over to the company’s official global website, visit the company’s Facebook page to catch the entire live event. As always, you can follow the updates on the company’s official MIUI Forums.

Tell me about the Mi Mix 2!

The star of the show will be the second-generation Mi Mix smartphone. The Chinese smartphone company was the first one to come with a bezel-less smartphone in the form of the Mi Mi last year. Xiaomi initially launched the Mi Mix as a concept device but it surprised everyone when the company started selling the device in China a few weeks later.

The Mi Mix was launched with a screen to body ratio of 91.3 per cent. Rumor has it that the Mi Mix 2 will feature a curved AMOLED panel and a screen to body ratio of 93 per cent. The Mi Mix 2 will be designed by Philippe Starck, the same French designer who previously worked on the original Mi Mix. The designer recently shared a concept video on its Facebook page, giving us an advance look at the bezel-less smartphone. When announced on September 11, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will join the growing list of smartphones with a bezel-less display including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Essential phone, and the anticipated iPhone 8.

Besides a bezel-less design, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is going to feature a top-of-the-line specifications. Earlier reports indicated that the Mi Mix 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 836 processor. Putting an end to growing speculation, Qualcomm has confirmed the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835. This is the same chip which can be found inside the Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5, and many more flagship phones. The phone is expected to come with either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.2-inch Quad HD display (2560 x 1440), a 19MP camera on the back, 3D facial recognition feature, and a 4500mAh battery inside.

The company isn’t shying away from promoting the Mi Mix 2 ahead of the launch. Last week, Manu Jain, Xiaomi’s Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, shared the upcoming bezel-less smartphone on its Twitter account. Ever since Jain shared the teaser image of the Mi Mix 2 on its Twitter account, speculations are rife that the flagship phone could be launched in India later this year.

What about Xiaomi Mi Note 3?

Along with the launch of the Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi is anticipated to bring the Mi Note 3. The phone apparently looks identical to the Mi 6 in terms of design. It will probably sport a curved back side, and is said to ship with a 5.7-inch Quad HD panel. The device will be a high-end one, featuring a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and a dual-camera setup.

Any chance of a new Xiaomi Mi Notebook ?

There is high chance to see a new model of the Mi Notebook. According to a recent leaked report, the notebook will come with a 15:6-inch display, and it will also support an LTE connectivity. The notebook is said to be made available in a number of configurations.

