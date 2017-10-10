Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone will launch in India today. The Mi Mix 2 mobile will be Flipkart exclusive and could be priced close to Rs 30,000. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone will launch in India today. The Mi Mix 2 mobile will be Flipkart exclusive and could be priced close to Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 smartphone will launch in India today. The Mi Mix 2 mobile will be Flipkart exclusive based on tweets by the e-commerce website. Mi Mix 2 is the new flagship for the Indian market from Xiaomi, which is the number two smartphone vendor in the market. Given this is a flagship phone, Mi Mix 2’s price in India could be on the higher side, closer to Rs 30,000 depending on the variant that is launched. Xiaomi will have a live stream for the event on its website as well.

Mi Mix 2 sports an edge-to-edge display which is 5.99-inches in size. However, unlike traditional phones, Mi Mix 2 does not have a front camera on the top, but has instead moved the 5 MP sensor to the bottom. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 was launched in China in three variants: 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and finally one with 6GB RAM + 256GB on board storage. Mi Mix 2 launch in India might see only one variant come to the market, just like Xiaomi did with its 2016 flagship Mi 5.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2’s price in China is RMB 3,299, which is nearly Rs 32,000 on conversion, and this price is for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version costs RMB 3,599 which comes to Rs 35,000 plus on conversion. The 256GB storage version is priced at RMB 3,999 in China, which comes to nearly Rs 40,000.

The Special Edition of the Mi Mix 2 with a Ceramic unibody design and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs RMB 4699, which comes to Rs 45,000 plus. We’ll have to wait and see if Xiaomi launches multiple variants of the Mi Mix 2 in India.

Mi Mix 2 comes with a ceramic back cover and all glass on the front. However, the regular version does not have a unibody design, and instead relies on an aluminium frame. In contrast, Mi Mix 2 Special Edition has a ceramic unibody design. The Mi Mix 2 smartphone has a series 7000 aluminium frame holding it together. Mi Mix 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, has a 16 MP rear camera and a 3400 mAh battery on board. The phone has no 3.5 mm headphone jack either.

