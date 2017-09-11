Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to launch in India soon, confirms company

It’s official! Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is coming to India soon. It’s official! Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is coming to India soon.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Mi Mix 2 for the Indian market. The company’s VP and India head Manu Jain broke the news on his Twitter account. After the Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be second high-end smartphone the company plans to launch in India.

At its recently held event in Beijing, Xiaomi made the Mi Mix 2 official along with the Mi Note 3 and Mi Notebook Pro. The Chinese company sees the Mi Mix 2 as a truly global smartphone that can be used almost anywhere in the world. Rumor has it Xiaomi might foray into the US market with the launch of the Mi Mix 2.

The announcement of the Mi Mix 2 comes at a time when both Apple and Samsung plans to launch their respective high-end smartphones in India. The South Korean company Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy Note 8 in India on September 12, while Apple could bring the iPhone X before the festive season kicks off in the country.

Breaking news Mi Fans: Mi MIX 2 will be launching in India soon 🤘🤘🤘 RT if you are excited about this amazing news 😎 @XiaomiIndia pic.twitter.com/vLTpMHwFNC — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 11, 2017

The bezel-less Mi Mix 2 has been the most awaited smartphone to hit the Indian market. The premium, flagship smartphone sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM options. The 6GB RAM variant has three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Xiaomi is also selling a special edition Mi Mix 2 Swith a ceramic unibody design and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, Mi Mix 2 has a single 12MP sensor with 4-axis optical image stabilization.. The front camera is at the bottom of the device just like it was with Mi Mix and this is a 5MP shooter. The phone is backed by a 3400 mAh. The fingerprint sensor is at the back. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9 on top.

