Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the works, confirms CEO Lei Jun

Looks like Xiaomi has begun working on the successor to the Mi Mix. Company CEO Lei Jun took to China’s social networking site Weibo to confirm the arrival of the upcoming bezel-less phone.

Xiaomi’s CEO has said that designer Phillipe Starck, who previously worked on the original Mi Mix, will be collaborating again with the company on a new phone. Further, Jun in his Weibo post said Starck has some ideas for the Mi Mix successor, and for now both parties will explore how quickly they can bring the idea into a reality.

Unfortunately, the executive didn’t reveal nothing much about the Mi Mix 2, but we can expect the device to get launched sometime in the second half of the year. Based on initial leaks, Xiaomi will aim to achieve 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Xiaomi initially launched the Mi Mix as a concept phone to showcase its vision for the next-generation mobile device. The handset’s front panel consists almost entirely of a 6.4-inch display, 2040 x 1080 pixels. In fact, the phone has a whopping 91.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio, making the phone bezel-less in nature.

Made entirely out of ceramics, the front of the Mi MIX uses cantilever piezoelectric ceramic acoustic technology that replaces the traditional earpiece speaker, allowing users to listen to calls without the earpiece. The device has a new ultrasonic proximity sensor hidden behind the display. It replaces the traditional infrared proximity sensor found on a majority of smartphones.

The smartphone features a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The Pro version has 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There’s also a fingerprint reader, a 16-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera which is made from a module half the size of a conventional one. The Mi Mix was launched in China last year and the white variant of the phone made its debut at CES 2017 earlier this year.

