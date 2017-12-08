Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets Rs 3,000 off on Flipkart, Mi.com: All you need to know

Mi Mix 2 is Xiaomi’s flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. Mi Mix 2 is Xiaomi’s flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available at a discount of Rs 3,000, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which was originally launched at Rs 35,999, will be up for grabs for Rs 32,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart from December 7 to December 9.

“Mi MIX 2 – the most beautiful phone in the world with full screen display and uber cool ceramic body! Now you can buy it at ₹3000 discount from 7th-9th December! 😎 Sale on @Flipkart & Mi.com,” Manu’s tweet reads. Mi Mix 2 is company’s flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB on board storage.

Mi Mix 2 gets a 5.99-inch LCD IPS display with a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio. Mi Mix 2 has the front camera at the bottom and there’s no headphone jack on this device. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is backed by a 3400 mAh battery. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review: Premium price for a premium design

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with Adreno 540 GPU. The dual-SIM phone comes with support for a microSD for expandable storage. The rear camera is 12MP with 4-axis optical image stabilization, and there’s a 5MP front shooter. Xiaomi has placed the fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone under the camera.

In India, the Mi Mix 2 competes with phones like OnePlus 5T, Honor 8 Pro, Nokia 8, Moto Z2 Play and others. Users can get 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of OnePlus 5T at Rs 32,999 form Amazon, while the higher-end 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 37,999.

In our review we said the performance of the Mi Mix 2 is excellent, and the battery life should be sufficient for most users. However, the camera is still somewhere in the middle. Design-wise, Mi Mix 2 is definitely unique. The almost bezel-less display and a ceramic body make this phone stand out compared to the competition.

