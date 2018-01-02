Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price in India slashed to Rs 32,999 till January 5

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is company’s flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is company’s flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 price in India has been slashed by Rs 3,000 and the phone will now sell at Rs 32,999. indianexpress.com has learnt that this is not a permamnent price-cut and the phone is expected to be available at Rs 32,999 till January 5. Xiaomi will likely make the new price official soon, which will also be reflected across e-commerce platforms like Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is company’s flagship phone with an edge-to-edge display and ceramic body. It was unveiled in India in October. The Mi Mix 2 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB on board storage. In India, Mi Mix 2 competes with the likes of OnePlus 5T , Honor 8 Pro and Nokia 8. The price-cut makes the phone an attractive option, considering its unique design, performance, etc.

In terms of specifications, the Mi Mix comes with a 5.99-inch LCD IPS display with a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone has an 18:9 aspect ratio. Mi Mix 2 has the front camera at the bottom and there’s no headphone jack on this device. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 packs a 3400 mAh battery. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 8 on top.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with Adreno 540 GPU. The dual-SIM phone comes with support for a microSD for expandable storage. The rear camera is 12MP with 4-axis optical image stabilization, and there’s a 5MP front shooter. The fingerprint sensor on Mi Mix 2 is present at the back, under the camera lens.

In our review we said the performance of the Mi Mix 2 is excellent, and the battery life should be sufficient for most users. However, the camera is still somewhere in the middle. Design-wise, Mi Mix 2 is definitely unique. The almost bezel-less display and a ceramic body make this phone stand out compared to the competition.

