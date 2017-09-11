Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 with 5.99-inch bezel-less display launched: Here are top features

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched: Price, specifications and other features of the phone. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launched: Price, specifications and other features of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the company’s new bezel-less display smartphone, has officially been released in Beijing, China. The Mi Mix 2 is the successor to the original Mi Mix smartphone, which Xiaomi had called a ‘concept phone’ at the time of its launch given the high screen-to-body ratio on the device. But since the Mi Mix, we’ve seen quite a few phones launch with the bezel-less display, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 series, LG G6. So what is new in the Mi Mix 2 and what will be the price of this phone? Here’s a look at some of the top features.

Mi Mix 2 India launch, Price in India

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is first going on sale in China on September 15. Mi The starting price is RMB 3,299 which is around Rs 32,000 when converted for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at RMB 3,599, which comes to Rs 35,000 plus on conversion and the 256GB storage version with the same RAM will cost RMB 3,999, which is Rs 39,000 plus on conversion. Mi MIX 2 Special Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at RMB 4699, which is Rs 45,000 plus on conversion.

Xiaomi has also said the phone will make “make its way to selected global markets at a later date.” Does this mean India could be on the list soon? Given that a flagship phone from Xiaomi is yet to make it to the Indian market for 2017, it would be interesting if Mi Mix 2 is the device that does launch. However, the company has not yet officially confirmed a launch date for the Mi Mix 2 in other markets, including India.

For now, Xiaomi is doing quite well in India in the mid-range, budget segment series with phones from Redmi series, and has also launched the new Mi A1 (Android One) phone in India first. The Mi 6 never made it to the market, so we’ll have to wait and see if Mi Mix 2 becomes the first flagship device for India. Xiaomi is also highlighting the phone can be used in global markets like the US thanks to support for various network bands.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specifications

In terms of basic specifications, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core one and comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The 6GB RAM variant has three storage options: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. There’s also the Mi Mix 2 Special Edition with a ceramic unibody design and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, Mi Mix 2 doesn’t get a dual-rear camera as some might have excepted given a lot of smartphones are now following this trend. Xiaomi is sticking with a Sony IMX386 sensor on this, which is a 12MP one with 4-axis optical image stabilization. The 4-axis OIS is a feature that Xiaomi has introduced on its previous phones like Mi 5, Mi 6, etc. The front camera is at the bottom of the device just like it was with Mi Mix and this is a 5MP camera. Battery is 3400 mAh on the Mi Mix 2, which is much smaller compared to the 4400 mAh battery on the original smartphone. The fingerprint sensor is at the back. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9 on top.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Display, Design

Mi Mix 2 isn’t just about the specifications, but rather design and the bezel-less display. Xiaomi claims the Mi Mix 2 is 11.9 per cent smaller than the original phone, and has a 5.99-inch full display with 18:9 ratio. The front of the phone is completely taken up by the screen. The previous Mi Mix had a bigger 6.4-inch display, so this time Xiaomi has gone with something slightly smaller.

The Mi Mix 2 also doesn’t use “piezoelectric speaker solution” from the original Mi Mix smartphone, but relies on “a hidden speaker” and the company claims this takes only a “thin sliver of space between the top edge of the phone and the screen.” It also has the same ultrasonic proximity sensor, which we saw on the previous generation of the phone. There’s also a ceramic version of the Mi Mix 2 and the phone has been designed by Philippe Starck, the same person who helped design the original phone.

The Mi MIX 2 Special Edition has a glossy “jade-like finish” and a ‘ceramic unibody design, claims the company. The latter is a first for a smartphone, stresses Xiaomi. The regular version of the phone has a four-sided curved ceramic body with a 7-series aluminium frame on the side. The difference with the Special Edition is that it has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This will come in two colours: Black and White. The regular version will launch in the Black colour option only.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Global launch

Xiaomi is highlighting Mi Mix 2 can be used anywhere in the world and is compatible with different networks with support for 43 bands in total. The company says the phone can be used in the US as well. Is this the phone with which Xiaomi goes global and launches in US officially? We’ll have to wait and see.

