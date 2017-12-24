Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to feature 7-inch 18:9 display, 5500mAh battery: Report

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will likely to feature a 7-inch 18:9 display and a massive 5500mAh battery. (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will likely to feature a 7-inch 18:9 display and a massive 5500mAh battery. (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation)

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is just a few months from becoming official and leaks about the device are growing. A report from China (via CNMO) seems to suggest that the next-generation smartphone in the Mi Max range might feature a bezel-less screen and a massive battery.

The report mentions that the Mi Max 3 will arrive with a massive 7-inch display, which means it will have a larger screen compared to its Mi Max 2’s 6.4-inch. However, it is said to have the 18:9 aspect ratio display which will drastically reduce its overall footprint. The screen resolution could be 2,160 x 1080 pixels, same as on the Redmi 5 Plus. The upcoming Mi Max 3 is also said to be feature a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone. However, there is no information about the type of lens used in the setup. From a leaked render, one can also see the Mi Max 3 sporting a rear-mounter finger print scanner.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Mi Max 3 will be its battery fitted inside. Like the previous phones under the Mi Max range, the third-generation smartphone is speculated to come with a massive 5500mAh battery. In comparison, the Mi Max 2 featured a 5300mAh battery. The smartphone is also said to come with support for Quick Charge 3.0 as well. The Mi Max 3 will reportedly arrive in two variants; the standard model will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor and the high-end model is said to come with a Snapdragon 660 processor. The latter processor can be found inside the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Oppo R11s, and Vivo X20 Plus, among others.

The Chinese company launched the Mi Max 2 in India in July this year. The device with extra large screen is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device runs MIUI 8 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd