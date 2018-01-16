Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications and pricing leaked, likely to feature 7-inch 18:9 display

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is likely to feature a 7-inch 18:9 display and a Snapdragon 635 processor. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is likely to feature a 7-inch 18:9 display and a Snapdragon 635 processor. (Image of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 for representation)

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Mi Max 3, and thanks to the latest leak, we already know what it will likely feature. Specifications of the Mi Max 3 have been leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, suggesting the smartphone will retain a massive screen size.

According to the leaked specifications, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to sport a 7-inch display, meaning it will feature even bigger screen size than the Mi Max 2’s 6.4-inch. However, the upcoming phone will feature the 18:9 aspect ratio which should drastically reduce the overall footprint of the device.

Additionally, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 635 processor and a 5500mAh battery inside. The phone is said to come in two configurations; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other one with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. On the back there will be a 12MP snapper and a 5MP front facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls. Separately, another report claims the device will feature a dual-camera set up on the back. The device is expected to run MIUI 9, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

It’s not clear when Xiaomi plans to bring the smartphone to the market at this point, but the latest leak suggests the launch will happen in June. As for pricing, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will start selling at 1699 Yuan which translates to around Rs 16,865. We’ll have to wait until Xiaomi is officially unveiled to find out more.

The Chinese company launched the original Mi Max 2 way back in July in India. The phone featured a 6.4-inch Full HD screen and a Snapdragon 625 processor. It was made available in two variants – 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The base model of the Mi Mix 2 starts at Rs 13,999.

