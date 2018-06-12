Xiaomi Mi Max 3 receives 3C certification, likely to launch soon

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 could launch sooner than expected. (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation) Xiaomi Mi Max 3 could launch sooner than expected. (Image of Mi Max 2 for representation)

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been passed through 3C certification in China, which hints at a possible release soon. A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number M1807E8S has been spotted on China’s 3C certification. While the specifications of the phone is still a mystery, the listing does reveal that the Mi Max 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor and fast charging support.

As per the listing on Compulsory Certification of China (3C), first spotted on Weibo, the Mi Max 3 will come with 5VDC 3A / 9VDC 2A / 12VDC 1.5A charger, and that will support up to 18W of power output. The Weibo post also reveals that the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. If the listing is accurate, the Mi Max 3 will be the second smartphone in the market to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset. The Chinese company recently launched the Mi 8 SE with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 mobile processor.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Mi 8 SE: Specifications comparison

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was confirmed by the company’s co-founder Lei Jun on China’s social media platform Weibo last month. Jun stated that the launch of the Mi Max 3 will happen in July. There have been many rumours concerning the Mi Max 3, which will replace the Mi Max 2. The latter smartphone was launched in May last year.

Word on the street is that the Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.99-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) 18:9 aspect ratio display, a Snapdragon 660/Snapdragon 635 processor, either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, a 5500mAh battery, a 12MP primary, and a 5MP front-facing snapper. The device is speculated to cost Yuan 1,699 (or approx Rs 18,000).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd