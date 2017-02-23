Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM to launch in May: Report

The follow-up to the Mi Max will apparently feature a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM. The follow-up to the Mi Max will apparently feature a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM.

It looks like the follow-up to the Mi Max could be launched this year. The information, shared on Weibo and spotted by AndroidPure, reveals the key specifications of the upcoming Mi Max 2 ahead of its launch.

The leak shows the device will feature the same 6.44-inch FHD display used on the original smartphone. Under the hood, the phone will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 660 processor. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Mi Max 2 is said to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with the support for fast charging. As far as the software is concerned, it will likely to run Android 7.0 Nougat with Xiaomi’s MIUI over the top. Details related to the internal storage, camera and connectivity options are missing at the moment.

The Mi Max was launched in China in May last year, and we saw the Indian debut a month later. The Mi Max starts at Rs 14,999 for the Snapdragon 650 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD support, a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter, dual-SIM support, and a 4,850mAh battery inside. There’s a high-end model of the phone as well, dubbed the Mi Max Prime. It costs Rs 19,999, and features a Snapdragon 652 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

While Xiaomi has no plans to particulate at the annual Mobile World Congress next week, we could see the debut of the Mi Max 2 in the coming months. It is not yet known how much the device will be priced, but if it’s priced as its predecessor, it will sell in the vicinity of Rs 15,990 for the standard model.

