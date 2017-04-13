Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 6.44-inch display, 5,000mAh battery to launch next week: Report

Xiaomi is planning to unveil the Mi Max 2 on April 19 alongside the Mi 6. Xiaomi is planning to unveil the Mi Max 2 on April 19 alongside the Mi 6.

We’re are mostly expected to see Xiaomi Mi 6, the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone. However, there could be more. Xiaomi is all set to surprise us next week with the release of the Mi Max 2, claims a new report from China.

The information comes from My Drivers, which reports that Xiaomi is planning to unveil the Mi Max 2 on April 19 alongside the premium Mi 6. Expectations that the Chinese company will revamp the Mi Max smartphone have circulated for quite sometime now, with multiple rumours suggesting to be a fairly powerful device.

Based on leaks so far, it’s not hard to make some guesses. Like its predecessor, the Mi Max 2 will be a fairly large device. It could feature a 6.44-inch Full HD (1080p) display. Apparently, the large screen phablet will be powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. A powerful variant of the Mi Max 2 is also expected, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6GB RAM. On the camera front, the device is expected to get a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The phone is said to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery and will run Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box. It will apparently retail for 1,699 Yuan (or approx Rs 15,905), while the standard version will be available for 1,499 Yuan (or approx Rs. 14,033).

Xiaomi confirmed earlier this week that its Mi 6 that has been promised to its fans would eventually be announced in Beijing. The company might surprise us with another phone that has been making headlines over the past few days. A report from China (via Phone Arena) claims the announcement related to the Mi Note 3. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. It is said to sport a 5.7-inch display, 128GB or 256GB storage and a 4,070mAh battery.

That’s about we all know about Xiaomi’s plans, but if the company plans to launch more devices next week, we’ll probably learn more soon.

