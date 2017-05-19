Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will launch on May 25, reveals new post by company

Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 will launch on May 25 in Beijing, China according to the company’s official post on Weibo Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 will launch on May 25 in Beijing, China according to the company’s official post on Weibo

Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 will launch on May 25 in Beijing, China, according to posters shared by the company on Weibo, which highlight the new phone’s upcoming release. Earlier reports had claimed the Mi Max 2 would be unveiled along with the Mi 6, but that didn’t happen.

Then some reports had claimed a release date of May 23, but it looks like the company’s new posters are pegging May 25 as the final date.

Xiaomi’s Weibo page has links to a poster highlighting the Mi Max 2 will be launching on May 25. The poster says the phone will be launched at 2 PM in Beijing at a press conference and will be attended by CEO Lei Jun. Chinese girl band SNH48 will also be at the launch, if you go by the poster.

Interestingly the poster is not the top post on Xiaomi’s Weibo page, and you’ll have to scroll down a bit to find this. Now we’ve seen quite a few incorrect leaks take place around the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, so let’s hope this poster date turns out to be true.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will continue to feature the massive 6.4-inch full HD resolution display we saw on the earlier phone. Leaked specifications on GeekBench had indicated Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Another variant of Max 2 featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6GB RAM might launch as well. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could come with a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

In India, the Mi Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 14,999, and there was a Mi Max Prime version as well that cost more. We’ll have to wait and see if Mi Max 2 actually makes it to the Indian market.

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch more Mi branded smartphones in India, but the device name, model remains unknown.

