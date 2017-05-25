Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched in China: Here’s how it compares with Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in gold vs Xiaomi Mi Max in silver: Here’s a detail comparison of the two phones. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in gold vs Xiaomi Mi Max in silver: Here’s a detail comparison of the two phones.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphone has now officially been announced by the company. In the past, we’ve seen quite a few leaks take place around the Mi Max 2, and there was some serious speculation on what this phone will feature. With Mi Max 2 users now get extra RAM and storage, more battery life, and a better camera.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a metal unibody design this time around as well, but this one has improved one-hand usage, which is important considering the sheer size of the Mi Max 2 smartphone. So what has changed with the Mi Max 2 compared to the original smartphone? We explain below in detail.

Mi Max 2 Design, Display vs Mi Max Design, Display

Xiaomi Mi 2 has the same 6.44-inch full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) display we saw on the original Mi Max smartphone. In our review, we had said the Mi Max is ideal display for video consumption given the large 6.44-inch size.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sees a slight design change compared to the earlier phone.

However with the Mi Max 2 design, there are some subtle changes. Dimensions of the Mi Max 2 are 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6mm and it weighs 211g. The new phone is slightly heavier compared to the original Mi Max.

Dimensions for the Mi Max are 173.1mm x 88.3mm x 7.5mm, but it weighed 203g. The antenna bands on the back of the Mi Max 2 smartphone are more muted, compared to the original Mi Max, and it now comes with stereo speakers as well, which are placed on the bottom. However, the fingerprint scanner remains at the back on the Mi Max 2, just as it was with the Mi Max phone.

Mi Max 2 Processor, RAM and Storage vs Mi Max Processor, RAM and Storage

Mi Max 2 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz, and this is the processor that has a 14nm FinFET design. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has launched only with 4GB RAM, there’s no 6GB RAM version as being hoped. Mi Max 2 will come with 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The expandable storage on this is another 128GB.

The original Mi Max in India had launched with 3GB RAM+32GB, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor. Later, Xiaomi had launched Mi Max Prime in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, and this one had 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage.

However, both Mi Max and Mi Max Prime supported 128GB extra storage via a microSD card.

Mi Max 2 camera vs Mi Max camera

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with 12MP rear camera. The company says it is using the same sensor as the Mi 6, which is their flagship smartphone. Mi Max 2 has a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25μm large pixel size, which will help boost the low-light performance. The front camera on the Mi Max 2 is 5MP with 85 degree wide-angle view.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor.

The original Mi Max came with a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 lens and phase detection autofocus. The front camera is 5MP one with f/2.0 lens.

With the Mi Max 2, Xiaomi is promising a significant improvement on the camera front, and has also shared some interesting camera samples as well.

Mi Max 2 battery, OS vs Mi Max battery and OS

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports an extra-large 5300 mAh battery with Type-C USB charging and Quick Charge 3.0. The company claims the Mi Max 2 can charge up to 68 per cent in just one hour, and users can also charge other devices with this as well. Xiaomi is promising a two day battery life with the Mi Max 2 smartphone with 57 hours of talktime and 18 hours of video playback.

Mi Max 2 runs Android Nougat with MIUI 8 on top. Mi Max 2 also has a “One-handed mode”, and the company plans to add the “Split screen” feature as well in the future.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 only comes in gold colour option.

Mi Max came with a 4850mAh battery and MIUI 7 with Android M. The phone had a regular micro-USB charging port and Quick Charge was not a feature, at least in the India version of the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime.

Mi Max 2 Price vs Mi Max Price

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime was priced at Rs 19,999 in India. The Mi Max was priced at Rs 14,999. Mi Max 2 starts at 1699 Yuan, which is around Rs 15,900 while the 128GB version of the phone will cost 1999 Yuan which comes to a little over Rs 18,000 on conversion. However, the India pricing for the phone could be different from when it is finally launched here.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has only been launched in China for now. We’ll have to wait and see when the phone comes to India and at what price. Mi Max 2 will be available from June 1 in China.

