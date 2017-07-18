Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Moto E4 Plus and more: Top smartphones with 5000mAh plus batteries

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is ultra-slim at 7.6 mm despite the large 5,300mAh battery. It uses Quick Charge 3.0 technology along with with Parallel charging. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is ultra-slim at 7.6 mm despite the large 5,300mAh battery. It uses Quick Charge 3.0 technology along with with Parallel charging.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been launched in India at Rs 16,999. The highlight of the smartphone is its 5,300mAh battery, and the company is promising more than 57 hours of talktime on this. The focus on including a big battery in smartphones has increased. We’re now seeing companies like Xiaomi, InFocus, Gionee, and Motorola all offering devices, which sport 5000 mAh or higher batteries.

For Indian users, a big battery life has always been a crucial factor while considering a smartphone. The bigger battery phone acts as a back-up device, the one that won’t die easily for many users in India. Now the market is flooded with budget smartphone options that pack a big battery. So for those looking to buy a smartphone with a 5,000 mAh or bigger battery, here are some affordable and mid-budget options.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 packs a 5,300mAh battery, compared to 4,850mAh in the original Mi Max. Mi Max 2 is promising two days of battery life, and over one full day of usage with just 68 per cent change. Xiaomi claims the phone has 57 hours of talktime, which is a lot for a 4G smartphone.

Also Mi Max 2 is ultra-slim at 7.6 mm and sports a premium design, despite the large 5,300mAh battery. It uses Quick Charge 3.0 along with with Parallel charging. According to the company, Mi Max 2 can be charged up to 68 per cent in just over one hour. The smartphone uses a USB Type-C charging port.

Read: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 first impressions: The big screen phablet is back

In terms of specifications, Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It gets 12MP rear camera which has the Sony IMX386 sensor and there’s a 5MP front camera.

Moto E4 Plus

Moto E4 Plus is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, which offers more than two days of battery life. Moto E4 Plus is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, which offers more than two days of battery life.

For those who don’t want a giant display, and prefer more handy smartphone, Moto E4 Plus is an option. Motorola’s new smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, which claims to offer more than two days of battery life. The company says Moto E4 Plus works with a 10W rapid charger, which gives users “hours of power in minutes of charging.”

The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive in India and costs Rs 9,999. However, Moto E4 Plus is a bit bulky at 9.4 mm. The phone sports a metal unibody design, and looks similar to company’s Moto G5 series smartphones in terms of aesthetics. The fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button.

Must Read: Moto E4 Plus first impressions: Big battery is the focus here

Moto E4 Plus features a 5.5-inch HD display, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The 4G-enabled smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

InFocus Turbo 5

The USP of InFocus Turbo 5 is its 5000 mAh battery that is claimed to offer two days of usage. With reverse charging capability, the Turbo 5 can be used to charge other smartphones as well. The USP of InFocus Turbo 5 is its 5000 mAh battery that is claimed to offer two days of usage. With reverse charging capability, the Turbo 5 can be used to charge other smartphones as well.

The USP of InFocus Turbo 5 is its 5000 mAh battery that offers two days of usage. With reverse charging capability, the Turbo 5 can easily be used to power other smartphones as well. The smartphone is 8.95 mm thick, so it is not exactly sleek, but you’re getting a big battery here.

InFocus Turbo 5 starts at Rs 6,999 in India for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant and the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option costs Rs 7,999 so this is the cheapest phone in the list with such a big battery.

InFocus Turbo 5 can be bought exclusively from Amazon India in Mocha gold and Fine gold colour options. The Turbo 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass design. The smartphone is powered by 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali T720 GPU and it runs Android Nougat 7.0. The storage is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back cover. InFocus Turbo 5 features a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera.

Panasonic P55 Max

Panasonic P55 Max gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Panasonic’s custom UI. Panasonic P55 Max gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Panasonic’s custom UI.

Panasonic P55 Max is another smartphone that just got launched in the Indian market. This too comes with a huge 5000mAh battery on board. It is 8.7 mm thin and weighs 180 grams. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive in India, and comes at a price of Rs 8,499. Panasonic P55 Max gets a 5.5-inch HD IPS display. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The P55 Max is powered by Quad-core MediaTek MTK6737 processor, clocked at 1.25 GHz with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The storage is expandable up to 128GB. The phone has a 13MP rear camera with quad LED flash, 5MP front camera and comes in matte black and gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is more towards the mid-budget segment with a price-tag of Rs 29,900. The A9 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery claimed to offer up to 33 hours of talk time on 3G WDCMA. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is more towards the mid-budget segment with a price-tag of Rs 29,900. The A9 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery claimed to offer up to 33 hours of talk time on 3G WDCMA.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is more towards the mid-budget segment with a price tag of Rs 29,900. The A9 Pro features a 5,000 mAh battery claimed to offer up to 33 hours of talk time. It comes with fast charging as well. The Galaxy A9 pro sports a metal and glass design, and is just 7.9 mm thick. It weighs around 210 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card).

Coming to camera, the Galaxy A9 Pro gets a 16MP lens on the rear with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash, OIS and there’s an 8MP front camera with f/1.9 aperture The Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner as well, but it runs the older Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max

Asus Zenfone 3s Max gets a 5000 mAh battery. In our review, the phone lasted close to one and a half days. Asus Zenfone 3s Max gets a 5000 mAh battery. In our review, the phone lasted close to one and a half days.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max gets a 5000 mAh battery. In our review, the phone lasted close to one and a half days on regular usage. However, the downside is the device doesn’t come with fast charging, and it takes around 3-3.5 hours to get it to 100 per cent. Asus Zenfone 3s Max is 8.85 mm thin and weighs around 185 grams.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max comes at Rs 14,999 and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The Zenfone 3s Max has a metal unibody design, and fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the home button. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch HD display, 1.5 Ghz Mediatek 6750 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via the dual-hybrid SIM slot. The rear camera is 13MP and the front camera is 8MP. This is a 4G-VoLTE smartphone that supports WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS for connectivity.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone 3s Max review: Another big battery player

ZTE Blade A2 Plus

ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes with a 5,000-mAh battery, claimed to offer a talk-time of 22 hours. The Blade A2 Plus is priced at Rs 11,999. ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes with a 5,000-mAh battery, claimed to offer a talk-time of 22 hours. The Blade A2 Plus is priced at Rs 11,999.

ZTE Blade A2 Plus comes with a 5,000-mAh battery, offering a talktime of 22 hours. The Blade A2 Plus is priced at Rs 11,999. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD capacitive touch-screen display with 404 ppi. The processor in Blade A2 Plus is an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T clocked at 1.5GHz. There’s 4GB RAM with 32GB storage. ZTE Blade A2 Plus sports a 13MP rear camera with auto-focus, and 1080p video recording. The front camera is 8MP and the phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd