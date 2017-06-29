Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black colour variant launched in Hong Kong

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black colour variant has been launched in Hong Kong. Mi Max 2 was originally unveiled in Gold colour option. Rest of the specifications of the new Matte Black version are the same as the Gold colour variant. It costs 1,899 HKD (Rs 15,000 approx) in Hong Kong.

June 29, 2017
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was launched in China in May. The smartphone comes in two variants based on storage – 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage version at 1699 Yuan (Rs 15,900 approx) and 4GB RAM + 128GB version at 1999 Yuan (Rs 18,700 approx). Mi Max 2 is expected to launch in India next month.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 342 ppi. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz with Adreno 506 GPU. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 12MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixels, phase detection auto focus, and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and 85 degree wide-angle lens. The rear video camera is capable of shooting 4k, 1080p, and 720p videos at 30 fps.

Xiaomi Mi Max is backed by a massive 5,300mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 18 hours of video playback time, 57 hours of call time, and 10 days of music playback. It measures 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm and weighs about 211 grams. This is a dual SIM smartphone. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back as well. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 supports 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4G Wi Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on the device include Gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Infrared, Gyroscope, Light sensor, and  Hall sensor.

