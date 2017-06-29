Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black colour variant launched in Hong Kong

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Gold colour option costs 1,899 HKD (Rs 15,000 approx) in Hong Kong. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Gold colour option costs 1,899 HKD (Rs 15,000 approx) in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black colour variant has been launched in Hong Kong. Mi Max 2 was originally unveiled in Gold colour option. Rest of the specifications of the new Matte Black version are the same as the Gold colour variant. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Matte Black colour option costs 1,899 HKD (Rs 15,000 approx) in Hong Kong.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was launched in China in May. The smartphone comes in two variants based on storage – 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage version at 1699 Yuan (Rs 15,900 approx) and 4GB RAM + 128GB version at 1999 Yuan (Rs 18,700 approx). Mi Max 2 is expected to launch in India next month.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 342 ppi. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz with Adreno 506 GPU. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 12MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25μm pixels, phase detection auto focus, and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and 85 degree wide-angle lens. The rear video camera is capable of shooting 4k, 1080p, and 720p videos at 30 fps.

Xiaomi Mi Max is backed by a massive 5,300mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 18 hours of video playback time, 57 hours of call time, and 10 days of music playback. It measures 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm and weighs about 211 grams. This is a dual SIM smartphone. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back as well. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 supports 802.11a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4G Wi Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. Sensors on the device include Gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Infrared, Gyroscope, Light sensor, and Hall sensor.

