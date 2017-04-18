Xiaomi Mi Max 2: Leaked pictures reveal phone’s design ahead of launch

Hopefully Xiaomi will clear at least the confusion regarding the phone’s impending launch on April 19. (Image credit: Weibo) Hopefully Xiaomi will clear at least the confusion regarding the phone’s impending launch on April 19. (Image credit: Weibo)

As we draw close to the April 19 release, more details about the Mi Max 2 continue to surface online. Today, several photos of the upcoming smartphone surfaced on China’s social network Weibo.

The device’s design is similar to that of the Mi Max, which was launched last year. It’s got a metal unibody design, with the camera and LED flash situated on the back. The leaked images further reveal dual speaker grills at the bottom edge of the device and a USB Type-C port. The 3.5mm headphone jack can be seen on the top of the device, while the fingerprint scanner is situated in the center of the back.

Unfortunately, the images only reveal the bottom half of the phone and only the back side. It would have been interesting to see the rear and the top side of the smartphone. Nevertheless, this could be the first set of images of the Mi Max 2.

Previous reports suggest the Mi Max 2 to feature a 6.44-inch Full HD display (1920×1080), a 12-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Mi Max 2 will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. It will run Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI over the top.

There could be the standard variant of the Mi Max 2 with a Snapdragon 626 processor and 4GB RAM. The high-end variant, on the other hand, could come with a Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6GB RAM. It’s being said that the top-end model will retail for 1,699 Yuan (or approx Rs 15,900), while the standard model will be available for 1,499 Yuan (or approx Rs 14,034).

Hopefully Xiaomi will clear at least the confusion regarding the phone’s impending launch on April 19. Until then, Xiaomi will announce its Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus, whose specifications and features recently leaked online.

