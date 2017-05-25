Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched with 5300mAh battery: Price and specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been launched in China, and the price, specifications and features of the Mi Max 2 have been revealed. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has been launched in China, and the price, specifications and features of the Mi Max 2 have been revealed.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the company’s large phablet smartphone, has been launched in China. Mi Max 2 was released at an event in Beijing, where Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun was also present along with other executives from the company. Mi Max 2’s price in India has not been confirmed, but the phone has launched in two variants in China.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is priced at 1699 Yuan for 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage version, which is around Rs 15,900 on conversion. The 4GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at 1999 Yuan, which is around Rs 18,700. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch full HD display, and sports a metal unibody design just like the previous version of the phone. However, this time Xiaomi has gone for muted antenna bands on the top of the Mi Max 2, rather than the prominent ones in the previous version of the phone.

Xiaomi’s new Mi Max 2 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with 14nm FinFET technology. This is the same processor that Xiaomi is using on the Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India. The Mi Max 2 has a 12MP rear camera and uses the Sony IMX386 processor with Xiaomi promising a bigger pixel size for better low-light shots. The Mi Max 2 rear camera’s has a 1.25μm large pixel size, with the complaining the sensor is identical to the one used on the high-end Xiaomi Mi 6, which is the company’s flagship phone.

The front camera is 5MP with 85-degree wide-angle lens with Beautify feature as well.

Xiaomi has not confirmed when the Mi Max 2 will launch in India. Xiaomi has not confirmed when the Mi Max 2 will launch in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 5300 mAh battery, which is an increase from the 4850 mAh one we saw on the previous version of the phone. Xiaomi is also promising Stereo Sound on the Mi Max 2 with a much better sound quality for games, video consumption. The Mi Max 2 also has a fingerprint scanner on the front and there’s an IR Blaster as well, which has become standard on most Xiaomi phones.

For charging, Xiaomi has introduced Quick Charge 3.0 along with Parallel charging. Xiaomi promises a user can charge the Mi Max 2 up to 68 per cent in just over one hour. Xiaomi is using a Type-C USB port in the Mi Max 2 and it can even charge other smartphones.

Xiaomi has not confirmed when the Mi Max 2 will launch in India. However, the company has promised Mi phones will be coming to the market. The Mi Max was launched in India last year, starting at Rs 14,999. We’ll have to wait and see if its successor also makes its way here soon.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd