Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch in India today, how to watch live stream, expected price and more

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphone will launch in India today, and the company is hosting an event in Delhi for the same. Xiaomi will also have a live stream for the Mi Max 2 India launch. Xiaomi had earlier introduced the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime in India, and is now bringing the successor to these phones in the market. Mi Max 2 has a 5300 mAh battery, and here’s everything to know about today’s event.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 live stream timings, how to watch, expected price in India

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch event will be live streamed by the company on its event page. Users can go to event at Mi.com (/in/live2017/bigisback) and check out the event. The event is scheduled to start at 12 noon today. Xiaomi is expected to price this smartphone at under Rs 20,000 in India. The Mi Max Prime with 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage came with a price tag of Rs 19,999. We’ll have to see if Xiaomi sticks with the exact same price tag for the Mi Max 2, and what variants of the smartphone are launched in India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 6.44-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The phone has a metal unibody design, but this time the antenna bands are muted and on the top. While the Xiaomi Mi Max had the following dimensions 173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5 mm and a weight of 203g, Mi Max 2 is shade thicker and bigger at 174.10 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm. Also it weighs more at 211g thanks to the big battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launched in two variants in China: 4 GB RAM coupled with 64 GB storage, while the second variant has 128 GB storage and same amount of RAM. Processor on the Mi Max 2 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, which is an octa-core one with 14 nm design. This is the same processor on the current Redmi Note 4 smartphone. The smartphone runs MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat. We’ll have to wait and see which variant Xiaomi launches in India.

On the camera front, Mi Max 2 gets 12 MP rear camera coupled with a 5 MP front camera. Battery isn’t the only big change on the Mi Max 2. The company has also added Stereo Sound for an improved video, gaming experience, which makes sense give this is a phablet likely to be consumed for entertainment purposes. The fingerprint scanner is on the back, there’s an IR blaster for controlling other home devices.

Mi Max 2 comes with a 5300 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology for fast charging and this one has a Type-C USB port. Xiaomi says Mi Max 2 will go to 68 per cent charge from one per cent in just over one hour, and is promising two days battery use with this. This is dual SIM smartphone, and there’s a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

