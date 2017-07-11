Xiaomi Mi Max 2 India launch set for July 18: Key specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will launch in India on July 18. The Chinese company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. It comes with tagline – Big is Back – hinting at Mi Max 2’s massive 5,300mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will launch in India on July 18. The Chinese company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. It comes with tagline – Big is Back – hinting at Mi Max 2’s massive 5,300mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will launch in India on July 18. The Chinese company has already sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi. It comes with tagline – Big is Back – hinting at Mi Max 2’s massive 5,300mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the successor to Mi Max phablet, which was announced in India in June last year.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was unveiled in China in May. The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Mi Max features a metal unibody design and comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage. It starts at 1699 Yuan (Rs 15,900 approx) for the base model, while the 128GB option costs 1999 Yuan (Rs 18,700 approx).

Xiaomi Mi max 2 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 14nm FinFET technology. It runs MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat. Mi Max 2 comes with a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor and 5MP front camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens and Beautify feature. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features Stereo Sound with a better sound quality for games, video consumption. Mi Max 2 also has a fingerprint scanner on the front and there’s an IR Blaster as well.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 uses Quick Charge 3.0 technology for charging along with Parallel charging. Xiaomi claims a user can charge the Mi Max 2 up to 68 per cent in just over one hour. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a Type-C USB port for charging and there’s a 3.5mm headset jack as well.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi Max is priced starting at Rs 14,999 in India. In terms of specifications, Mi Max comes with a 6.44-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor, 16MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and a non- removable 4,850 mAh battery.

