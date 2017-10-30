Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets a permanent price cut in India, now starts at Rs 13999

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has got a price cut in India, making the big screen phone accessible to more users. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has got a price cut in India, making the big screen phone accessible to more users.

Xiaomi is slashing the price of the Mi Max 2 in India. Manu Jain, Xiaomi VP and MD of operations in India, confirmed the price cut through a tweet on Monday. “BIG now costs less! Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2”, Jain tweeted.

With the new prices in place, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will now be sold for Rs 13,999 (down from Rs 14,999) for the model with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Meanwhile, the Mi Max 2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 15,999 (down from Rs 16,999. Xiaomi says the price cut is permanent, which gives another reason to consider the Mi Max 2.

At Rs 13,999, the Mi Max 2 is much more reasonable, especially for a phone that comes with a 6.44-inch FHD display and the massive 5300mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and Adreno 506 GPU. On the camera front, it gets a 12MP one on the back with dual-tone LED flash and a 5MP for selfies in the front. The rear camera is also capable to shoot videos in 4K. Connectivity options on the phone include are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and this one has a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on the company’s MIUI, which is based on Android Nougat.

BIG now costs less! Announcing a permanent price drop of ₹1000 on both variants on #MiMax2 🎆🎆 The best selling >6″ phone! Get one today. pic.twitter.com/4i9n6i8a5O — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 30, 2017

The Chinese company has slashed the price of the Mi Max 2 just ahead of the launch of its new selfie-centric series in India. The company has sent press invites for an event on November 2. It’s being suspected that the new phone will likely to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 15,000.

