Xiaomi Mi Max 2 first sale on July 20, Reliance Jio 100 GB data offer, and more

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has officially been announced for the Indian market. The 6.44-inch phablet is a successor to the Mi Max and Mi Max Prime smartphones that were launched in 2016 in India. Mi Max 2 gets a price of Rs 16,999 in India, and there’s only one variant this time: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. So when is the Mi Max 2 Prime going on sale and what are the launch offers? Here’s a quick look along with some of the special features of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sale date, availability

Mi Max 2 will officially go on sale from July 27, but for those who want the phone earlier the company will also make it available during their 3rd Mi Anniversary special sale on July 20 and 21. This sale is taking place from 10 am on Mi.com website as well as the Mi Home store in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Xiaomi will offer customers who purchase items on Mi.com a Goibibo voucher worth Rs 2000 off for domestic hotel bookings. Also SBI customers who do a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 will get a maximum of Rs 500 cashback. Xiaomi will also host a flash sale on some phones daily, where users can get a Redmi 4A for Rs 1 or get the 10,000 mAh Mi PowerBank 2 at Rs 1.

After the July 20, 21 sale, Mi Max 2 will go on sale from July 27. Xiaomi is going for an online and offline strategy for this phone at the launch itself. It will be sold from Mi.com, Mi Home and also on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Paytm Mall. Xiaomi offline partners are Poorvika, Sangeetha, BigC, Lot Mobiles, Ezone, Hotspot, Vijay Sales and the phone will be made available in these stores. It will also be available with other approved Xiaomi retailers, sellers across India.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Reliance Jio 100 GB data

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 buyers, who are on the Reliance Jio network will get 100 GB of data extra on their number. Jio users who recharge with Rs 309 or above will get the extra data. Reliance Jio has been offering 30 GB extra data to other Xiaomi smartphone buyers, including the latest Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A users.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Battery life

Xiaomi spent some time talking about the battery life of the Mi Max 2, and how it is better than Mi Max, and even more useful than the Nokia 3310, which is a feature phone. Mi Max 2 sports a 5300 mAh battery with Quick 3.0 and Parallel charging as well. Xiaomi is promising a day’s battery life with just 68 per cent charge. Incidentally it also says with the fast charge, the phone goes to 68 per cent in just one hour.

Overall Xiaomi is offering 57 hours of talktime, which it was quick to highlight is double of what Nokia 3310 offers, and the latter is a feature phone. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor which is more power efficient, and in our case, we’ve seen the phone charges pretty quickly.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Camera

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 gets a 12 MP camera, and while in terms of megapixels this might seem like a downgrade from Mi Max which had 16 MP sensor, the company has included the Sony IMX386 sensor on this phone with 1.25 micron pixel size. It is promising much better camera shots with this smartphone as well as low-light shots.

Whether other specifications are concerned, Mi Max 2 will come only in a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Also there’s only one colour this time: Matte Black.

