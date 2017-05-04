Xiaomi Mi Home Store to open in Bengaluru next week

Xiaomi is gearing up to open its Mi Home Store in Bengaluru, and it has sent out invites for the same. Xiaomi is gearing up to open its Mi Home Store in Bengaluru, and it has sent out invites for the same.

The company has started sending media invites for the same, and it looks like the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain will be present at this event. Jain is the Group Vice President and Managing Director for Xiaomi India.

Based on the invite, this Mi Home Store will mean an exclusive retail store, where the company’s products will be showcased. Xiaomi currently sells smartphones in India along with a range of accessories, and had recently introduced its Air Purifier in the market as well. Xiaomi is currently the number two smartphone vendor in the country, just behind Samsung. It has remained at this position for the last two quarters.

In India, Xiaomi started with an online-only retail policy, but the company has now moved into offline retail as well. In March 2016, it was reported that Xiaomi had also submitted an application with the DIPP to open single-brand retail stores in the country.

The Mi Home Store that’s going to open in Bengaluru will see the company’s products like battery packs, headphones, phone accessories as well as the range of Redmi and Mi devices being sold.

Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi 4A smartphone in India as well, which is a more budget friendly phone. The company had also announced it now has a second factory in India in association with Foxconn, which is manufacturing smartphones.

We’ve seen Xiaomi increase its presence in the offline segment as well. The company has partnered with mobile retailers like Big C Mobiles, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles in South India, and the Redmi Note 4 is being sold offline via these stores. It has also announced plans to sell in offline stores in North India, in three cities of Delhi Chandigarh and Jaipur.

