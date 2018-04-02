Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival starts from April 5: Discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Band 2, and more

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival will be held on April 5 and April 6 in India. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival will be held on April 5 and April 6 in India.

Xiaomi is holding the latest edition of the Mi Fan Festival in India. This is a limited-period sale that will be held on April 5 and April 6. The Mi Fan Festival will offer discounts, bundled offers, coupons, and more. Expect special discounts on smartphones, TVs, and wearables throughout the two days.

There are combo deals on Mi Band HRX edition, Mi Smart LED TV 32-inch, Redmi Y1 Lite and more. During the sale period, those who’re planning to get the Redmi 5 Pro can get a pair of Mi Earphones without any extra cost. Users can also enter the musical.ly challenge, which will allow them to win the Mi Mix 2.

To increase the hype around the Mi Fan Festival, Xiaomi is running a social media campaign that will begin at 10 am on April 2 and will end on 11 pm on April 4. Users will need to invite friends and reach a certain number of likes to unlock discounts on the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Band 2 and more. So essentially, you don’t get coupons for free. Eligibility for coupons will be decided upon creating teams and how many friends join those teams. According to Xiaomi, Rs 300 coupon will be available to those users with at least 2 members in the team. Coupons will be available starting 12 pm on April 4.

Xiaomi is also running the “Crazy Combos” offer that will be held at 1 pm on April 5 and April 6. To take advantage of the offer, the company has advised users to sign in at 12:55 pm in order to place the order.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd