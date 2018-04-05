Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Mi Max 2, Redmi 4 discounts, Redmi Note 5 sale, crazy combo deals, etc

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival on April 5 and April 6 : Discounts on Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi LED Smart TVs sale, crazy combo deals and more. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival on April 5 and April 6 : Discounts on Mi Max 2, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi LED Smart TVs sale, crazy combo deals and more.

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival is now live and the sale will end April 6. The Chinese company has listed several deals and discounts on its smartphones as well as accessories. Users shopping with SBI card can avail 5 per cent instant discount. GoIbibo is offering Rs 600 off on domestic flights, Rs 2,000 off on international flights and flat 20 per cent off on domestic hotels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4: Discounts and deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers will get a pair of Mi Earphones for free. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. Other smartphone discounts include that on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2 and Redmi 4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 gets Rs 3,000 off and will be available at Rs 29,999. Mi Max 2 can be bought at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 13,999. Redmi 4 gets up to Rs 500 off and is listed starting at Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Mi LED Smart TVs sale

Xiaomi will also host sales for Mi LED Smart TV 4 55-inch, which was launched for Rs 39,999, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch (Rs 22,999) and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch (Rs 13,999). Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 will be up for grabs during the Mi Fan Festival as well. Redmi Note 5 comes in two variants. The price is Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version costs Rs 11,999. Redmi 5 starts at Rs 7,999. Additionally, Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi 5A are up for sale.

Xiaomi discounts on accessories

As for accessories, Xiaomi will be offering up to Rs 100 off on-screen protector, cases and covers. Mi Band-HRX Edition gets Rs 300 off and will be selling at Rs 999 instead of Rs 1,299. Mi In-ear headphones Pro HD, Mo Headphones Comfort and Mi VR Play 2 get Rs 300 off each. The accessories can be bought at Rs 1,699, Rs 2,699, and Rs 999 respectively.

Xiaomi Crazy Combo deals

Xiaomi Crazy combos deals, available only for Mi app, will be available at 11 AM on April 5 and April 6. Redmi 5A and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch can be bought at Rs 5,999. Mi Band-HRX Edition plus Mi Band strap – HRX Edition are up for grabs at Rs 199. Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and Mi earphones Basic can be bought as a combo for Rs 399. The deals are listed for April 5. Those on April 6 include Redmi Y1 Lite+Redmi Y1 Lite soft case at Rs 249, Mi Band 2+Mi Body Composition Scale at Rs 1,799 and Mi Air Purifier 2 +Mi Air Purifier Filter at Rs 2,499.

Xiaomi More Likes More Discount offer

Additionally, Xiaomi is running a social media campaign. Users will need to invite friends and reach a certain number of likes to unlock discounts on the Redmi Note 5, Redmi Y1, Mi Band 2 and more. For instance, Xiaomi will offer a discount of Rs 150 on limited units of Redmi Y1 on reaching 150,000 likes. Mi Router 3C will get Rs 150 off, and more.

