Xiaomi Mi Exchange programme now on Mi.com: Here’s how it works

Xiaomi’s Mi Exchange programme has been expanded to Mi.com. Xiaomi’s Mi Exchange programme was introduced in November last year. The trade-in programme allows users to exchange their old smartphones for a new phone. It has been launched in partnership with Cashify and was limited to Mi Hone Stores till now. Under the programme, the company says it will offer the ‘best exchange’ value for the user’s device, which should be in a working condition with no physical damage.

Those exchanging their old smartphone online will be issued an exchange value coupon, which will be credited to the user’s Mi account. The coupon amount then can be used against the price of the smartphone which the user plans to purchase. Xiaomi’s Mi exchange value coupon will be valid for 14 days. Do note that it can only be used to purchase a new smartphone and not other devices or accessories.

Xiaomi’s exchange value coupon can be used during checkout, post placing order for a new smartphone. The old device can be handed over in exchange for a new smartphone at the time of delivery to the company’s executive. Users will need to disable all the screen locks on their old smartphone, unlock accounts and remove any memory card. Only one device at a time will be eligible for exchange.

People who wish to exchange their old smartphone under the Mi Exchange programme will have to provide the IMEI number of the device. Do note that not all smartphones will be accepted for exchange, but only the ones that are on Xiaomi’s list. The company will then take into account the condition of the device and the current market price to calculate the best exchange value. Once the user accepts the exchange value offered by Xiaomi, their Mi account will be credited with the exchange value coupon, instantly.

