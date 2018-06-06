Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi 8 to launch in Taiwan, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro also leaked

Xiaomi Mi 6X is the successor to Mi 5X and the latter was rebranded as Mi A1 Android One phone for the Indian market. Xiaomi Mi 6X is the successor to Mi 5X and the latter was rebranded as Mi A1 Android One phone for the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi A2, which is the rebranded version of Mi 6X launched in China in April, will first make debut in Taiwan alongside the Mi 8. A report on MySmartPrice also claims that Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro exist and the smartphones will be launched in the coming months. Separate reports claim that Xiaomi will not launch Mi A2 in India at all, instead Mi A2 Lite could be in the works. Mi A2 Lite has been spotted on Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website.

Xiaomi Mi 6X is the successor to Mi 5X and the latter was rebranded as Mi A1 Android One phone for the Indian market. With Mi 6X launch in China earlier this year, rumours of the phone coming to India as Mi A2 grew stronger. However, Xiaomi India has officially not confirmed anything about a Mi A2 smartphone yet. “We don’t have a Mi A2 in any other market yet and thus, can’t comment on when it’s coming to India,” said a Xiaomi spokesperson in a statement to indianexpress.com.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi 6X is available in three storage configurations in China. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model costs Yuan 1599, which Rs 16,000 plus on conversion. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at Yuan 1799 (approx Rs 18,990), while Mi 6X with the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Yuan 1999 (approx Rs 21,100).

Xiaomi Mi A2 will have the same specifications as the Mi 6X, according to MySmartPrice. The phone gets a 5.99-inches full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The processor is 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Mi 6X supports expandable storage via a microSD card support as well.

The rear camera is 12MP+20MP with the 12MP sensor sporting f/1.75 aperture and AI features, while the 20MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash as well. The device supports face recognition feature to unlock the phone. It is backed by a 3,010 battery with QuickCharge 3.0 technology support.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro: Specifications and features

Two new Xiaomi smartphones have been spotted on certification websites including, TENNA and FCC. While one of the devices sports a notch, the other does not have the feature. However, it is unclear at this point which Xiaomi smartphone will be called Redmi 6, Redmi 6A or Redmi 6 Pro.

Xiaomi smartphone that does not have a notch has been listed with three model numbers – M1804C3CT, M1804C3DT and M1804C3DC. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It could be powered by 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage. The device measures 147.46×71.49×8.3mm and weighs 146 grams. Xiaomi smartphone with model number M1804C3CT has been listed with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. The other two models will reportedly feature dual rear 12MP+8MP rear cameras and 5MP front lens.

Xiaomi smartphone that sports a notch has been spotted with three model numbers – 1805D1SC, M1805D1SE, and M1805D1ST. A TENAA listing reveals the phone will have a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core CPU. Though the processor is not specified, it could either be Snapdragon 625 or a Snapdragon 660. Dimensions of the device are 149.33×71.68×8.75mm and it weighs 178 grams. Dual rear cameras are expected for this Xiaomi smartphone as well and front shooter will be 5MP. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

