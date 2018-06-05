Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite spotted on Singapore certification website

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite spotted online with a notched display. The phone was also listed on Singapore certification website. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite spotted online with a notched display. The phone was also listed on Singapore certification website.

Ever since Xiaomi Mi 6X got announced in China towards the end of April 2018, there was speculation that the phone would launch in India as the Mi A2, successor to last year’s Mi A1 Android One phone. Mi A1 was originally launched in China at Mi 5X, hence the speculation. Now so far, Xiaomi has itself not confirmed anything about a Mi A2 smartphone, and some reports insist the company will not launch a Mi A2 in India. But it looks like a Mi A2 Lite could be in the works, and the phone has been spotted on Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website.

Reports have appeared citing Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website, which lists a Xiaomi smartphone (M1805D1SG) as Mi A2 Lite. We did find a reference to a Mi A2 Lite on Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website as well. Indianexpress.com had contacted Xiaomi last week asking for a comment on whether a Mi A2 phone will launch in India soon. “We don’t have a Mi A2 in any other market yet and thus, can’t comment on when it’s coming to India,” is what the Xiaomi spokesperson had said in response.

Coming to this Mi A2 Lite, Xiaomi device that goes by three different model numbers such as M1805D1SC, M1805D1ST, M1805D1SE popped up on Chinese certification website TENAA last week. If M1805D1SG found on Singapore Government’s Licensing website is same as the one found on TENAA, then the phone will have the following dimensions: 149.33×71.68×8.75 and it weighs 178g.

Other specifications listed on the Chinese certification website, include a notched 5.84-inch TFT screen with 2,280 × 1,080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, Android 8.1 Oreo, 2GHz octa-core CPU for which the variant is not specified, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage and 3900mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A1 was the first Android One smartphone announced by the company and it was launched in India in September 2017. The Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The handset houses 12MP+12MP dual rear sensors and 5MP selfie camera and packs a 3,080mAh battery under the hood.

The highlight of Mi A1 was the stock Android. However, Xiaomi did tell us in the response that it does plan to launch more Android One phones. Will it be the Mi A2 Lite? We will have to wait and watch for that.

