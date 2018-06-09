Xiaomi Mi A2 spotted on GeekBench: A look at all the leaks so far

Xiaomi Mi A2 is said to be the ‘stock Android counterpart’ to the Mi 6X which was launched in April in China. (Image from China’s certification site TENAA on what could be the Mi A2) Xiaomi Mi A2 is said to be the ‘stock Android counterpart’ to the Mi 6X which was launched in April in China. (Image from China’s certification site TENAA on what could be the Mi A2)

Xiaomi just launched the Mi 8, which is its new flagship phone, but there’s is another phone which has sparked a lot of discussion and interest from the company, and that’s the so-called Mi A2. We have seen leaks around the Mi A2 and its GeekBench scores this week, while a Mi A2 Lite has also been spotted on Singapore’s certification website. It should be noted that Xiaomi has not confirmed whether a Mi A2 smartphone will launch, but the recent leaks have revived interest around this phone.

For context, Mi A1 was the company’s first official Android One phone that launched in India. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has said this year that the company is looking forward to bringing more Android One phones, though he specifically did not mention the Mi A2 as such. Also, the Mi A1 was a rebranded version of the Mi 5X in China, and when its successor Mi 6X launched in April 2018, the assumption was that Mi A2 will be on its way soon. While that it yet to happen, let’s take a look at what the rumour mill has claimed about the so-called Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Two variants with 660 and 625 processor?

The first report came from XDA Developers in April 2018 that Xiaomi would launch a Mi A1 successor along with another Android One phone. According to the report, which was based on firmware files, the two codenames for the devices were ‘jasmine_sprout’, which would likely have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The report did say that the firmware did not make the name of the device clear. The specifications though, were similar to the Mi 6X that had just launched in China.

Another codename spotted by XDA Developers was called ‘Daisy_Sprout’, which they said would be an Android One phone like the ‘jasmine_sprout’, but with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which is also present on the older Mi A1 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite on TENAA, Singapore certification website

In June, it was reported that a Mi A2 Lite was seen listed on Singapore’s IMDA certification site. The smartphone with the same model number was spotted on TENAA listing as well, but was first speculated to be Redmi 6. The Singapore site later listed this as Mi A2 Lite. The interesting thing was that Mi A2 Lite could have a notch-like design on the front, coupled with vertical dual cameras at the back and fingerprint sensor.

The TENAA listing further suggested that the phone will feature a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display. It will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor, which was not specified. The phone could come in three RAM and storage options-2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB storage, according to TENAA listing. It will have 12MP rear camera, while the other sensor is not mentioned. Up front, it will have a 5MP camera. The Mi A2 Lite will run Android Oreo and pack a 3,900mAh battery if one goes by the listing.

Geekbench listing reveals Xiaomi Mi A2 to have dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 660 processor Geekbench listing reveals Xiaomi Mi A2 to have dual rear cameras and Snapdragon 660 processor

Xiaomi Mi A2 GeekBench listing

This is the latest leak on the Mi A2 saga. The phone has now been spotted on Geekbench, which many are seeing as a confirmation that it will launch soon. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. The device was seen featuring a dual camera setup on the rear side having a 12MP+20MP camera. The Mi A2 might come in two RAM options- 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM. The 4GB RAM version was seen running on Android Oreo. The Mi 6X has similar specifications in China. Another report has speculated that Mi A2 will launch in Taiwan first.

For now, Xiaomi has not shared any details, if and when it will unveil new Android One smartphones and whether Mi A2 will be part of this. To recall, Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched in August with Mi A1 following a September launch for India. Xiaomi has just launched a budget Redmi Y2 in India. The expectation is that the company will introduce one flagship phone for India next.

