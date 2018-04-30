Xiaomi Mi A1 successor will be an Android One phone: Will it be based on Mi 6X?

Xiaomi Mi A1 successor will be an Android One phone: Will be Mi 6X or another new smartphone? Xiaomi Mi A1 successor will be an Android One phone: Will be Mi 6X or another new smartphone?

Xiaomi Mi 6X was launched in China this month, which has sparked speculation that the phone will launch in India as the Mi A2, successor to the Mi A1. The expectation is that Mi A1’s successor will also be an Android One smartphone as in India, the Mi A1 was essentially a repackaged version of the Mi 5X. Xiaomi has itself not confirmed a launch date for the Mi A1’s successor. But a new report by XDA Developers, claims the Mi A1 will have a successor, which will be another Android One smartphone.

According to the report, there will be a Mi A1 successor, “possibly be based on the Mi 6X.” The report is based on new device’s firmware where the codename is mentioned as ‘jasmine_sprout.’ Last year’s Mi 1 has the codename ’tissot_sprout,’ notes the report.

XDA Developers notes that the firmware files are for an Android One phone with no MIUI system applications and show a stock Android-build. Mi A1 was the company’s first Android One phone in India, though the camera app was from Xiaomi. The report notes that the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is similar to the Mi 6X, that was just launched.

The report also adds that other camera parameters in the code hint that the phone will have a lot more in common with Mi 6X, including the IMX376 20MP Sony sensor, which is the front camera on the new Mi device. However, there’s more on the Android One and Xiaomi front.

It looks like there is another device with the code name “daisy_sprout” which will also be an Android One phone. The processor though will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, which is the same as the one on the Redmi Note 5, the previous Mi A1 and the earlier Redmi Note 4. Again, it is not clear which phone will launch as the Mi A1’s successor, but it could be that Xiaomi is planning to introduce two phones and both could be Android One devices.

Coming to the Mi 6X, this phone has a 5.99-inches Full HD+ display with the new 18:9 aspect ratio and comes with a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option as well. Previously Mi A1 launched in India with only 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage. This year’s Mi 6X has three variants in total, starting at 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The rear camera is 20MP+12MP on the Mi 6X.

