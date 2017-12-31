Xiaomi Mi A1 starts receiving stable version of Android 8.0 Oreo

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo stable update is now rolling out. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo stable update is now rolling out.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is getting the stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo. The announcement was made through a tweet posted from Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle. The company says the update will be rolled out in batches, which means not every Mi A1 user will receive the update right away. Just to recap, the smartphone got the Android Oreo beta update early this month and now the Mi A1 is getting the stable version of Android Oreo for all users.

Xiaomi did not release any changelog for the update on the Mi Forum at this point, but a user on the XDA Developers forum uploaded a handful of screenshots showing the update. The Android 8.0 Oreo update weighs in at 1107.4MB in size , and it comes the security fixes for the month of December. The update is currently being rolled out Over-The-Air (OTA), and will reach users gradually.

Android Oreo 8.0 brings a lot of extra features, including picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, revamped notifications, Google Play protect, a new settings menu, files app, better battery life and performance, smart text selection, adaptive icons, and much more.

Xiaomi Mi A1, the first Android One smartphone from the company in partnership with Google, is priced at Rs 13,999. It can be purchased from both Flipkart and Mi.com. The Mi A1 is essentially a rebranded version of Mi 5X that was launched in China, though the big difference here is that this is branded as an Android One smartphone without MIUI OS on it. In terms of specifications, the Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch full HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup on the back, a 5MP front camera , and a 3080 mAh battery on board.

We’re ending the year with an O! #MiA1 users, stay tuned as we’re rolling out your long-awaited update in batches but make sure you’re already on the latest December update (7.12.19) to receive Android O! pic.twitter.com/GhRtDnyJn4 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 31, 2017

Xiaomi Mi A1 competes against the Honor 7X, which costs Rs 12,999. The latter smartphone features an 18:9 aspect ratio display, attractive design, and great performance at a reasonable price.

