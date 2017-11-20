Xiaomi Mi A1 Rose Gold colour variant launched in India: Price, sale date, and more

Xiaomi Mi A1 Rose Gold colour variant: Price, sale date, and more Xiaomi Mi A1 Rose Gold colour variant: Price, sale date, and more

Xiaomi has released a new colour for its Mi A1 for its customers in India, called “Rose Gold”. Up until now, users have only had an option to buy the Mi A1 in Black and Gold colour options. The new “Rose Gold” coloured Mi A1 is going to be sold in the market from Tuesday, November 21 at 12:00am India Standard Time (IST) from Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 14,999 in India.

Mi A1 is different from Xiaomi’s previous smartphones, after all, it runs a pure version of Android, unlike the company’s preparatory MIUI. Also, the Mi A1 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to be launched under Google’s Android One programme. The device isn’t restricted to India, as the company will make the Mi A1 available in over 37 countries worldwide.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Mi A1 features a mid-end hardware. It sports a 5.5-inch FHD display and packs a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s USB Type-C charging for a 3080mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner on the rear for added security. And since it is an Android One phone, Mi A1 is guaranteed to get Android 8.0 Oreo before the end of 2017.

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi A1 gets a dual-camera setup, featuring a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. These two lenses work in tandem to create “bokeh” shots. The telephoto lens provides 2x zoom. The device also includes Xiaomi’s own Mi camera app with its own portrait mode for create portrait shots with a blurred background.

Xiaomi has been doing exceptionally well in the Indian market lately. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Xiaomi now controls 23.5 per cent of the Indian smartphone market, which ties it with South Korean giant Samsung. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 continues to be the company’s best selling smartphone in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd