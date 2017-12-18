Xiaomi Mi A1 Red colour edition launched at Rs 12,999; sale from December 20

Xiaomi Mi A1 Red colour variant will go on sale from December 21. Xiaomi Mi A1 Red colour variant will go on sale from December 21.

Xiaomi has introduced Mi A1 in a red colour variant. Mi A1’s Special Edition comes ahead of the company’s Mi No 1 Fan sale, which the company says will start from December 20 to December 21. The Mi A1 with Red Colour option is priced at Rs 12,999 and will go on sale from December 20. However, it looks like the Red colour version will be limited to Mi.com and the phone will not be available on Flipkart.

Mi A1 is the Android One smartphone that Xiaomi introduced in partnership with Google this year. Mi A1 runs stock Android and the company is already testing the Android Oreo beta version for the smartphone. The Google Android One phone will get assured updates till Android P version of the OS. Mi A1 was initially launched at a price of Rs 14,999 in India, though the price has now dropped to Rs 13,999.

Mi A1 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on board. There’s a microSD slot as well, though Mi A1 has a hybrid SIM slot. Mi A1’s other highlight is the dual rear camera feature. The smartphone supports 12MP + 12MP cameras on the back with Xiaomi using a telephoto and a wide-angle lens. The Mi A1 has a ‘Bokeh’ mode which is the ‘Portrait mode.’ In this mode, the background is blurred, while the object/person is in sharp focus.

Mi A1 comes with 2X optical zoom feature as well. The front camera is still at 5MP like on many Xiaomi smartphone. The battery is 3080 mAh, and the smartphone runs stock Android Nougat OS with the Mi Camera app, Mi Feedback and Mi Home app pre-loaded. Xiaomi’s Mi A1

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd