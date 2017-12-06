Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India slashed by Rs 2,000: All you need to know

Xiaomi Mi A1 can be bought in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options. Xiaomi Mi A1 can be bought in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Mi A1 will be available at a discount of Rs 2,000, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain said in a tweet. Xiaomi Mi A1, which was originally launched at Rs 14,999, will be up for grabs for Rs 12,999 on Mi.com and Flipkart from December 7 to December 9.

“Best Deal of December: we will have a Rs 2000 discount on #MiA1 from 7th-9th December exclusively on @Flipkart and Mi.com! Mi A1: Picture Perfect Flagship Dual Camera!” Manu’s tweet reads. Xiaomi has partnered with Google’s Android One project for Mi A1 smartphone. Another highlight of the Mi A1 is its dual rear cameras, which supports ‘bokeh’ mode as well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 can be bought in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colour options. Mi A1 is the first phone from the Chinese player which does not come with the company’s main MIUI installed. The phone runs stock version of Android Nougat 7.1.2, with Android Oreo update promised by the end of the year.

Xiaomi Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The Mi A1 is backed by a 3000/3080 mAh battery and it users a Type-C USB port for charging. The dual-SIM smartphone supports 4G VoLTE in India. The fingerprint sensor is at the back of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a 12MP + 12MP rear camera set up. Xiaomi has used a telephoto and a wide angle lense combination. The Chinese company has included their own Mi camera app with its own Portrait mode for utilizing the dual-rear camera. There’s also a 2X optical zoom on this camera. The front shooter is 5MP.

In our review, we said that Xiaomi Mi A1 is a good pick for people looking for a dual camera option in the under Rs 15,000 price mark. The performance of the phone is also up to the mark and it comes with stock Android as well as promise of updates, which is great.

