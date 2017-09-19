Xiaomi Mi A1 goes on sale at 12 pm today in India: Price, specs, features

Xiaomi Mi A1, the dual-rear camera smartphone with stock Android, goes on sale today at 12 pm on Mi.com. Xiaomi Mi A1, the dual-rear camera smartphone with stock Android, goes on sale today at 12 pm on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi A1 which an all-new Android One goes on its second sale today on Mi.com. The price of the Mi A1 smartphone is Rs 14,999 and there’s only one version of this device so far, which has 4GB RAM on board and 64GB storage. The Mi A1 sale begins at 12 noon sharp on Mi.com and users who have an F-code can use this to try and jump the online queue. Users have to register for the sale on Flipkart. Airtel users who buy the phone will get upto 200GB data free.

Xiaomi Mi A1 comes with a dual rear camera on the back which is a 12MP + 12MP set up. Xiaomi has used a telephoto and a wide angle lense combination. While this is a pure Android phone, the Chinese company has included their own Mi camera app with its own Portrait mode for utilizing the dual-rear camera. There’s also a 2X optical zoom on this camera.

The phone also includes Xiaomi’s own Mi Feedback app, but otherwise has stock Android. Google has promised an Android Oreo update by the end of 2017 and Android P update for the Mi A1 as well. Mi A1 is currently on Android Nougat 7.1.2 with regular security patch updates promised.

Mi A1 has specifications similar to the higher-end variant of Redmi Note 4, though the former has a much smaller battery. It has a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display (1080 pixels) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The Mi A1 gets a 3000/3080 mAh battery on board and a Type-C USB port for charging. The front camera is 5MP. Xiaomi Mi A1 comes in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colours. The rose gold will launch later.

