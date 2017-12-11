Xiaomi Mi A1 gets price cut, now at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 13,999 down from the original price of Rs 14,999. Xiaomi Mi A1 is priced at Rs 13,999 down from the original price of Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company in partnership with Google, has got a permanent price cut of Rs 1000 in the market. Mi A1 is now priced at Rs 13,999 down from the Rs 14,999 original launch price and is currently available on Flipkart and Mi.com, which is the company’s own e-commerce portal. Mi A1’s highlight is the dual-rear camera and stock Android Nougat on the phone, with Google promising updates for Android Oreo and Android P version as well.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is listed on sale on both Flipkart and Mi.com and is currently in stock. In terms of specifications, the Mi A1 is a rebranded version of Mi 5X that was launched in China, though the major difference here is that this is branded as an Android One smartphone without MIUI OS on it. Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch full HD display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, which is expandable via microSD.

The Android One phone also comes with a 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup on the back with the company relying on a telephoto and wide-angle lens combination. The Mi A1 is capable to taking some great ‘bokeh’ shots considering the budget price and also comes with 2X optical zoom. The smartphone has a 5MP front camera and a 3080 mAh battery on board.

In our review of the Mi A1, we liked the phone’s rear camera and the ‘bokeh’ results it delivers in good lighting conditions. The overall performance also gave no cause for complaints during the course of our review. Read our full review of Xiaomi Mi A1 here.

The price cut in the Mi A1 also comes at a time when rival Honor has launched its Honor 7X in the market, which has a bigger full vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is not available on the Mi A1. Honor 7X also sports a dual rear camera with 16MP+2MP specifications.

