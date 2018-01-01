Xiaomi Mi A1 gets Android Oreo update: How to download, install and what’s new

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company is now getting the stable version of Android Oreo. Here are the new features, how to install Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company is now getting the stable version of Android Oreo. Here are the new features, how to install

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company is now getting the stable version of Android Oreo. The Mi A1 unit with the indianexpress.com team has also got the Android Oreo update and the size is nearly 1.1GB. Users will need a WiFi and enough battery charge to install the new update on their smartphone. Mi A1 is one of the first smartphones in the under Rs 15,000 price range to get the Android Oreo stable build. Also because this is an Android One phone running on stock Android, the Oreo update ensures that all features from the OS are available on the phone.

Unlike other Xiaomi smartphones, users will not have to try and get the bootloader unlocked, then install the ROM via their computer. This an Over-The-Air update and the user can just go to the Settings App>System> System Update and hit install. The Android Oreo update also includes the December Security patch from Google.

Xiaomi has put out details on what new features are included with the update. The company does say the rollout is staggered so users will receive the notification for Oreo update on different days. So if you do not see the Android Oreo update on your smartphone yet, do not panic. It might arrive a little later. According to Xiaomi’s detailed blogpost, the Android Oreo update on the Mi A1 includes the following the new features.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android Oreo update also brings in Picture-in-Picture mode. (Image source: Xiaomi blog) Xiaomi Mi A1 Android Oreo update also brings in Picture-in-Picture mode. (Image source: Xiaomi blog)

One, Xiaomi has made improvements to App Drawer. Now users can swipe up to open up the app drawer from anywhere on the screen. The feature works on the Mi A1 unit we have with us. A user can just swipe in the middle of the home screen and the app drawer will appear. The Android Oreo update brings a Light UI for notification shade and quick toggles.

Xiaomi is also introducing notification dots on apps with Android Oreo update. So if an app has a update, users will be able to just long press on it and a small menu will pop up which will show the latest notification, shortcuts, along with app Info on top. Users can just go to settings and enable it from Apps & Notifications>Notifications> Allow notifications dots and then enable for the app in question.

The Android Oreo update also brings in Picture-in-Picture mode for Mi Ai. Currently only the VLC and YouTube have this feature live, though YouTube Red subscription is needed for the same. Picture-in-picture will display the content over a floating window while letting a user perform other tasks.

The Autofill framework also comes to Mi A1 with the Android Oreo update. This will allow apps to create and maintain their own list of auto-fill data, populate it when required. Users can change setting from the ‘Autofill service’ in Languages & input in settings. However, only Google’s service is using this feature for now on the Mi A1 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A1 with Android Oreo brings changes to the battery usage display in settings. (Image source: Xiaomi blog) Xiaomi Mi A1 with Android Oreo brings changes to the battery usage display in settings. (Image source: Xiaomi blog)

The update also brings Notification Channels, which will allow apps to create different categories for notifications. Once again apps will need to enable this, and if this is turned on, a user can just long tap on the actual notification, which will open up the special menu. According to Xiaomi, this special menu will let the user control, the priority and visibility of each type of notification posted by that app. Android Oreo will also let users snooze some notifications by swiping right.

The ‘Night Light’ mode is also available on Mi A1 with Android Oreo, which users can activate from settings. Smart text selection, which can offer to dial a phone number to find directions using Google Maps is also activated on Mi A1.

Coming to the battery, Android Oreo on Mi A1 adds a whole new battery menu with frequently used battery-related options like battery saver and adaptive brightness now appearing right on top. The battery usage graph now has a menu at the bottom, and this will highlight which app used how much percentage of the battery charge. Finally, Xiaomi’s update brings a new “Rescue Party” feature, which will automatically be applied when the phone repeatedly reboots, or when an app keeps crashing.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd