Xiaomi Mi A1 discontinued in India, to be replaced with Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A1 has been discontinued in India, the company’s first Android One-branded smartphone. Xiaomi India’s website suggests that device is no more available on sale, which strongly hints at the availability of the Mi A2 in the coming days to come. Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the Mi 6X aka Mi A2 in China on April 25.

The company’s official invite does not exactly confirm the Mi 6X, many believe Xiaomi will launch the successor to the Mi 5X on April 25. According to the leaked information, Mi 6X is believed to come with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There will be a 4GB RAM and 32GB version, a 6GB RAM and 64GB variant, and a 6GB RAM and 128GB model. The processor will be a Snapdragon 660 processor — and yes, no 3.5mm headphone jack this time around.

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi 6X will feature a 12MP sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and 20MP secondary camera with a f/1.8 aperture. The back camera will also be capable of recording 4K video. The front camera will be a 20MP unit with a flash.

For those who’re not aware, Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 in India in September. The phone is essentially the Mi 5X, but has been rebranded as the Mi A1 in the country. It came with a 5.5-inch FHD 16:9 display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP), 5MP front camera, and a 3080mAh battery. The phone was launched at a price of Rs 14,999.

