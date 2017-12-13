Xiaomi Mi A1 Android Oreo beta update is rolling out to select users: Report

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android Oreo beta update is now rolling out to select users. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android Oreo beta update is now rolling out to select users.

It looks like Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone is getting the Android Oreo beta update. However, the update is limited to those who had signed up for beta testing, according to GSMArena, which has also shared screenshots of the update. The Mi A1 Android Oreo beta is around 1104 MB in size, and comes with the promising of improving the fingerprint scanner on the back.

Other features are not yet revealed, and Xiaomi has promised a stable Android Oreo update before the end of 2017. Google and Xiaomi have said the Mi A1 will get updates till Android P version, which will launch next year. The Mi A1 is a rebranded version of the Mi 5X that was originally introduced in China, though this also has the Android One logo on it.

Unlike other Xiaomi phones, Mi A1 runs stock Android with the exceptions being the Mi camera app, Xiaomi’s Mi Community app and Mi Feedback app which is pre-loaded on the device. Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable.

On the dual rear camera front, Mi A1 has a 12MP+ 12MP combination with a wide-angle and telephoto lens being used by the company. The rear camera also comes with support for 2X optical zoom feature and the dual lens supports ‘bokeh’ style images where the background is blurred, while the object is in sharp focus.

The front camera on the Mi A1 is 5MP and the battery is 3080 mAh. Xiaomi Mi A1 has also got a permanent price cut from the company and now starts at Rs 13,999. Mi A1 is currently retailing on Flipkart and Mi.com in the online space.

