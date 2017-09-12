Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone to go on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One smartphone goes on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today at 12 noon. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One smartphone goes on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today at 12 noon.

Xiaomi Mi A1, the new Android One smartphone from Google and Xiaomi will go on sale in India today. Mi A1 will be listed on Flipkart and Mi.com for a price of Rs 14,999 and the sale will start at 12 noon. Once again on Mi.com users who have an F-code from Xiaomi can jump ahead in the online sale and get the phone quickly. On Flipkart, the sale starts at 12 noon and users don’t have to register for the same.

With Mi A1, Xiaomi is offering its first budget dual-rear camera smartphone in India. The other highlight is this an Android One device and doesn’t come with the MIUI on it. Mi A1 is currently running Android Nougat 7.1.2, which is the latest version of the OS. Google and Xiaomi have promised an Android Oreo update to the phone before the end of 2017.

The phone will also be eligible for Android P when that OS is launched by Google. Overall, the Mi A1 has a stock Android UI experience, though it does come with Xiaomi Feedback app installed on it. The camera app is also from Xiaomi, given the Google camera app doesn’t quite support the dual-rear camera yet. Xiaomi says they have added their software tweaks to the camera app for the dual-rear camera, hence their app is the one installed on the phone.

In terms of specifications, Mi A1 has a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (which is expandable). Xiaomi has only launched one storage/RAM variant for this phone. Mi A1 is coupled with a 3000/3080 mAh battery on board and a Type-C USB port for charging.

The camera on the back has a 12 MP+ 12MP setup with a telephoto and wide-angle lens. Xiaomi is also offering 2X optical zoom on this phone along with a portrait mode for more ‘bokeh’ style images. The front camera is 5MP. Xiaomi Mi A1 comes in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colours. The rose gold will launch at a later date.

The company is calling this a global launch and the Mi A1 will also be introduced in other markets like Russia, Indonesia, Mexico, etc. Xiaomi has also announced the Mi Mix 2 flagship phone with bezel-less display will come to India.

