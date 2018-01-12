Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo update temporarily suspended: Report

Android 8.0 Oreo was released for Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone on December 31. Android 8.0 Oreo was released for Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone on December 31.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo update has been temporarily suspended by the company, after several users complained of performance issues on the device after installing the latest software upgrade. A screenshot from Mi Community, which was spotted by piunika.web, reveals that Mi A1 is expected to receive the Android Oreo update in the next couple of weeks.

To recall, Android 8.0 Oreo was released for Mi A1 smartphone on December 31. Following the rollout, users took to Twitter to complain about several bugs and issues, including unresponsiveness of camera and dialer app, battery drain when Bluetooth is turned on, as well as problems with Recents app button.

Xiaomi India acknowledged the issue in its community forum and explained that MyJio app with all app permissions granted is causing the dialer app getting hanged. The delay in making calls is due to telephone permission being granted to MyJio app. Xiaomi Mi A1 users can either uninstall MyJio app from their smartphone to disable Telephone permission for the app. This can be done by going to Settings>Apps & notifications>App info>MyJio >Permissions>Disable Telephone permission.

“We just dropped an Android Oreo update for Mi A1 a few days back. We stumbled upon an issue where some users were having issue with dialer app getting hanged or there’s an unusual delay in making the call. Upon researching we found that MyJio application is causing ANR when a call is being made or received and hence the issue. The issue is seen when MyJio app is being present with all app permissions granted,” reads Xiaomi’s community post.

Other issues include swipe on fingerprint sensor gesture not working, unresponsiveness of ambient light sensor, app crashes and Bluetooth automatically turning on for some users. Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company, runs stock version of Android OS with regular security updates promised. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. Mi A1 is one of the first smartphones in the under Rs 15,000 price range to get the Android Oreo stable build.

