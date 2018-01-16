Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo update resumed after brief suspension: Report

Xiaomi released stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo for Mi A1 users on December 31. Xiaomi released stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo for Mi A1 users on December 31.

Xiaomi has resumed the roll out of Android 8.0 Oreo update for Mi A1 smartphone, after temporarily suspending it a few days back. The new update comes with build number OPR1.170623.026.8.1.10 and it includes Android Security patch for January 2018 along with bug fixes, the company announced in a forum post. It is around 1GB in size. Those who haven’t received OTA (over-the-air) notification, can open their device’s Settings menu, click on About Phone, and open System updates to download and install the Oreo update.

The latest update for Xiaomi Mi A1 brings with it several improvements and fixes issues of battery drain with Bluetooth turned on, random reboots as well as unresponsiveness of dialer app. It also removes SIM HD notification along with bringing back fingerprint gestures.

Xiaomi released stable build of Android 8.0 Oreo for Mi A1 users on December 31. However, the update was briefly suspended last week, after several users complained of performance issues on the device after installing the latest software upgrade. One of the most prominent problems reported was that of slowdown of the dialer app. The company acknowledged the issue in its community forum and explained that MyJio app with all app permissions granted was causing the dialer app to hang.

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone from the company, runs stock version of Android OS with regular security updates promised. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. Xiaomi Mi A1 users also complained of problems with Recents apps button, unresponsiveness of camera, swipe on fingerprint sensor gesture not working, unresponsiveness of ambient light sensor, app crashes and Bluetooth automatically turning on for some people.

