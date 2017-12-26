Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 8.0 Oreo beta brings fast charging, faster app load time: Report

Xiaomi has been testing Android Oreo beta on the Mi A1 and it looks like this update will bring fast charging feature along with faster app uploads. Xiaomi has been testing Android Oreo beta on the Mi A1 and it looks like this update will bring fast charging feature along with faster app uploads.

Xiaomi Mi A1 is the company’s Android One smartphone, which is supposed to get an upgrade to Android Oreo till Android P. Xiaomi has been testing Android Oreo beta on the Mi A1, but only a select few have got the beta ROM so far, though there are some unofficial methods for installing Oreo on the phone. Now TelecomTalk has reported that it managed to test out the Android Oreo beta on the Mi A1 smartphone.

According to the report, Mi A1’s Android Oreo update brings fast charging to the device, which is something we will have to confirm once the official OTA update starts rolling out. The report also notes apps are loading much faster and the animations are smoother with the Oreo update. Mi A1 runs stock Android currently (on Android Nougat), though the camera app is from Xiaomi.

Other Android Oreo features like ‘picture-in-picture’ , improved notifications, etc are also included with the update. Mi A1 is currently priced at Rs 13,999 down from the launch price of Rs 14,999 and comes with a dual rear camera on board. Xiaomi has introduced a 12MP+12MP setup on the back, which has a wide-angle and telephoto lens combination. Mi A1’s camera comes with 2X optical zoom and a ‘bokeh mode’ as well.

Other specifications of the Xiaomi Mi A1 include: 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM+64GB storage which is expandable, 5MP front camera and a 3080 mAh battery on board. Xiaomi Mi A1 will get updates till Android P version, according to the company. The smartphone is currently available on Flipkart and Mi.com. The company recently launched a Red colour variant of the Mi A1 in India.

