Xiaomi Mi 8 won’t be exclusive to China, may come to India soon

Xiaomi Mi 8 could be coming to India sooner than expected. (Image credit: Reddit) Xiaomi Mi 8 could be coming to India sooner than expected. (Image credit: Reddit)

A Reddit post claims that Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 8 flagship in eight more countries other than China. The official poster has appeared on the online discussion and it suggests that the Mi 8 will be a global smartphone. The countries seem to include India, Spain, France, Egypt, Italy, Thailand, and Russia. The announcement is likely to be made on May 31 at the company’s annual product launch event in Shenzhen.

Generally, Xiaomi always launches a flagship smartphone first in China and then bring the device to other markets. This time though, Xiaomi does not want to waste the time in bringing the flagship at a later date and will instead announce the market availability of the Mi 8 in eight countries as mentioned above. The teaser poster does not reveal when it will happen but it gives out enough hints that the Mi 8 is slated to debut in India at some point of time.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8 SE spotted online, to launch alongside Mi 8 on May 31

The launch of the Mi 8 in India shouldn’t surprise many – after all, it is Xioami’s second-largest market after China. According to the latest data by Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi held a market share of 31.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, beating the South Korean major Samsung. The Chinese tech company continues to enjoy the dominant position in the Indian smartphone market, thanks to the robust expansion of its retail network through offline and online channels.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Band 3 to launch alongside Mi 8 on May 31, company confirms

For Xiaomi, the Mi 8 will be a make or break moment in the high-end smartphone market. Up until now, the company has struggled to position its past flagship smartphones against the likes of the iPhone, Galaxy S lineup, and Huawei’s P-series. Based on leaked specifications, Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a notch and 19:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, 3D facial recognition system, MIUI 10, and dual rear-facing camera setup.

At its May 31 event, Xiaomi plans to announce a ton of new devices, including the Mi Band 3, Mi 8 SE, and Mi Note 5. The launch is happening in Shenzhen, China.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd