Xiaomi Mi 8 specifications leaked ahead of May 31 launch in Shenzhen

Xiaomi Mi 8, the new flagship smartphone which will mark the 8th anniversary edition of Mi phones, will launch on May 31 in Shenzhen, China. Xiaomi has already confirmed Mi 8 and the launch of MIUI 10 at its upcoming annual product event. Now, specifications of the Mi 8 have been leaked online in China ahead of the official launch. According to GizmoChina, an image highlighting the specifications of Mi 8 was shared online.

Based on the leaked image, Xiaomi’s Mi 8 smartphone will have a bigger 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution, which will be 2280 x 1089 pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. The processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, which is a given considering this is the latest flagship and will sport the high-end variant of Qualcomm’s latest chipset as well. The image indicates 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, though Xiaomi could also introduce an 8GB RAM variant as it has done in the past with its flagship Mi smartphones. The battery is listed as 3,300mAh.

The leaked Mi 8 specifications also give more details on the camera, which will be a dual-rear setup with 20MP + 16MP combination with f/1.7 aperture and f/2.0 aperture on the two sensors respectively. The front camera will be 16MP with f/2.0 aperture. The leaked specifications are in line with what we have heard about the phone in the past, though they cannot be taken as a final confirmation for now.

With Mi 8, Xiaomi is also expected to introduce the new in-display fingerprint scanner technology, which we have seen on the Vivo X21 as well. Previously on Weibo, a leaked photo of the Mi 8 presentation was shared, which revealed that the phone will come in two variants. The 6GB RAM version with 64GB storage, which will cost Yuan 2799 or nearly Rs 29,900 plus. There will also be an 8GB RAM+128GB storage version at Yuan 3199 Yuan or nearly Rs 34,000 plus. The image did not show a 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant.

