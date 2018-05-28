Xiaomi Mi 8 retail box leaked, reveals key specifications ahead of May 31 launch

A Xiaomi Mi 8 retail box was allegedly shot in the wild and leaked online. A Xiaomi Mi 8 retail box was allegedly shot in the wild and leaked online.

A Xiaomi Mi 8 retail box was allegedly shot in the wild and leaked online. First spotted by SlashLeaks, the leaked picture shows the specifications of the smartphone, as they are listed on the retail box. Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 8, alongside the Mi Note 5, Mi Band 3 and MIUI 10 at its annual product event on May 31 in Shenzhen.

This is the first time an alleged picture of the Mi 8’s retail box has surfaced online. The retail box is black in colour, and the Mi 8 is embossed at the top. Interestingly, the retail box confirms the Mi 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will have AI-powered dual cameras with at least one of the sensors will sport a 20MP lens.

Separately, a poster has been leaked that shows the front and back of the Mi 8. As evident, the Mi 8 can be seen sporting a notch above the screen, like the iPhone X and P20 Pro. However, the display notch appears to be wider than the one seen on the iPhone X. Speculation is rife that the Mi 8 will be the first Android smartphone to come with an advanced 3D facial recognition system which mimics Apple’s FaceID seen on the iPhone X. Additionally, Mi 8 is rumoured to feature dual frequency GPS. Evidently, this is a new GPS receiver that provides greater frequency than what is currently available.

Like the iPhone X, Xiaomi Mi 8 will take the advantage of its onboard facial recognition technology to offer animated AR emojis. On micro-blogging platform Weibo, Xiaomi itself confirmed that the Mi 8 will feature animated emojis similar to Apple’s animoji.

Xiaomi Mi 8 will be made official on May 31 at the company’s high-profile annual product launch event on May 31 in Shenzhen. The launch event will also see the global unveiling of the Mi Note 5 and Mi Band 3. Of course, the focus will be on the Mi 8, Xaiomi’s answer to the iPhone X, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 6 and P20 Pro.

